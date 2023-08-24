Palm Springs Recovery Community Rises United: a Tale of Resilience and Cooperation in the Aftermath of Hurricane Hilary
In an environment where homelessness and addiction often take center stage, it's inspiring to witness how our community rallies together in support of one another's recovery.
Palm Desert, CA, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amidst the aftermath of the formidable Hurricane Hilary, which wreaked havoc and inundated the Phoenix Rising Recovery Treatment Center, a remarkable story of unity and strength emerges from the heart of the Palm Springs Recovery Community. The catastrophic breach of a nearby levee thrust the center into chaos, necessitating the swift evacuation of all its structures. However, in the face of this adversity, it was the remarkable cohesion of the staff and alumni that proved instrumental in navigating through this daunting challenge, ensuring that all patients were swiftly relocated to other facilities in the area, and essential equipment was saved.
CEO JD Kalmenson conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for the staff and alumni's steadfast commitment, stating, "The remarkable resilience and unity exhibited by our team and alumni exemplify the very essence of our recovery center's principles. Motivated by our shared mission of living a life of purpose and meaning, their collaborative spirit showcased the true strength of our recovery community. Together, we will rebuild and continue providing essential services to those in need."
Amy Crichton, Facility Director, echoed this sentiment, adding, "In the face of adversity, the staff and alumni exemplified an inspiring level of solidarity, driven by our common goal to guide individuals towards a life of purposeful recovery. Our determination remains unshaken."
Known for its commitment to helping individuals overcome addiction to drugs and alcohol, the Phoenix Recovery Center found itself embraced by an outpouring of support from the local community, public safety personnel, and beyond. While the physical infrastructure bore the brunt of the catastrophe, the unbreakable bonds among the staff members and program alumni exemplify the remarkable solutions that can be found when people are united in a shared vision, and clear sense of purpose.
Link to Heartwarming Video
https://youtu.be/mT75yyYMapI
CEO JD Kalmenson conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for the staff and alumni's steadfast commitment, stating, "The remarkable resilience and unity exhibited by our team and alumni exemplify the very essence of our recovery center's principles. Motivated by our shared mission of living a life of purpose and meaning, their collaborative spirit showcased the true strength of our recovery community. Together, we will rebuild and continue providing essential services to those in need."
Amy Crichton, Facility Director, echoed this sentiment, adding, "In the face of adversity, the staff and alumni exemplified an inspiring level of solidarity, driven by our common goal to guide individuals towards a life of purposeful recovery. Our determination remains unshaken."
Known for its commitment to helping individuals overcome addiction to drugs and alcohol, the Phoenix Recovery Center found itself embraced by an outpouring of support from the local community, public safety personnel, and beyond. While the physical infrastructure bore the brunt of the catastrophe, the unbreakable bonds among the staff members and program alumni exemplify the remarkable solutions that can be found when people are united in a shared vision, and clear sense of purpose.
Link to Heartwarming Video
https://youtu.be/mT75yyYMapI
Contact
Phoenix Rising Recovery CenterContact
Renee Baribeau
760-574-6168
phoenixrisingrecovery.com
Amy Crichton Director
Renee Baribeau
760-574-6168
phoenixrisingrecovery.com
Amy Crichton Director
Multimedia
Categories