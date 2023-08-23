Esports Trade Association Celebrates Visionaries and Innovators During EsportsNext 2023 Awards Luncheon
EsportsNext 2023, the premiere business-to-business esports conference, unites industry experts, enthusiasts, and professionals from around the world, has concluded with resounding success. The conference brought together industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts for insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and recognition of outstanding achievements.
Chicago, IL, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This year's event was elevated by the generous support of Coca-Cola as the title sponsor, marking a significant collaboration that contributed to the event's success.
EsportsNext 2024 is proudly sponsored by Coca-Cola, reaffirming their commitment to the gaming and esports community. Their involvement underscored the company's dedication to fostering growth, innovation, and engagement within the industry.
"We are thrilled to have Coca-Cola as the title sponsor for EsportsNext 2023. Their support has greatly enhanced the conference experience, and we are excited to collaborate with a company that shares our vision for the future of gaming and esports." - Lindsay Poss, EsportsNext 2023 Event Chair
Looking ahead to EsportsNext 2024, the event is proud to announce Rachel Chahal, Director of Amusement and Entertainment Partnerships at Coca-Cola, as the Event Chair for the upcoming year. With a wealth of experience and a passion for fostering innovation and collaboration, Rachel Chahal will bring her insights and leadership to shape the conference's agenda and programming. Additionally, Rachel will be spearheading our Leadership Certification Program ESTA chapter leaders.
"I am honored to serve as the Event Chair for EsportsNext 2024," said Rachel Chahal. "The gaming and esports industry is dynamic and ever-evolving, and I look forward to contributing to an event that brings together thought leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts to drive positive change and growth."
The Esports Trade Association 2023 extends its gratitude to all EsportsNext 2023 sponsors, partners, speakers, exhibitors, and attendees for their participation and contributions to the success of the event.
