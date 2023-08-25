Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Surrey Clayton
Surrey, Canada, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers is proud to announce their first location in the Vancouver, British Columbia area. Best Brains Surrey – Clayton will be hosting a Grand Opening event on Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm all three days. Co-owners Bharath Baddam and Rahul Sambari are looking forward to joining the Best Brains family and introducing the brand to Surrey area families.
Best Brains began franchising in Canada nearly a decade ago, opening in first locations in Brampton and Mississauga, Ontario. Today, the brand is well established in the greater Toronto area, with over 20 active locations and another 10 slated to open in the next 6 months. Best Brains Surrey – Clayton will be the first location in the Vancouver area. “We chose Surrey because there are many similarities to our current customer base in Toronto,” explains company president Ajay Sunkara. “Families move to Surrey because of the opportunities, and we have had many people who know about Best Brains asking us to bring our centers so that their children can take classes from us.” Best Brains Surrey – Clayton will not be the only location for long, as Best Brains Surrey – Fleetwood, owned by the same team of Bharath and Rahul, is currently in development and should be opening by the end of the year.
Best Brains Surrey – Clayton is located conveniently off Frazier Highway and will provide instruction in Math and English, along with Coding and Abacus with a qualified staff selected by Bharath and Rahul for their experience and effectiveness in teaching children. Classes will be available in-person at the center on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding and Abacus programs to study weekly. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Development Specialist Elanor Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Surrey - Clayton can improve the academic performance of your child, call (778) 674-4516 or email surreyclayton@bestbrains.com.
