PhoenixTS and Alliance Cyber Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Training Services Nationwide
Columbia, MD, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PhoenixTS, a leading training provider, and Alliance Cyber, a full-service cybersecurity compliance solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a suite of comprehensive on-site and remote training services across the nation.
The partnership combines PhoenixTS’s award-winning training capabilities and Alliance Cyber's expertise in cybersecurity, bringing together over 20 years of industry experience. Their combined power will provide training in diverse areas including Agile, Business Analysis, Cloud & Saas, CMMC, Cyber Security, Data Mining Analysis, Data Science, Databases, Government, Hardware & Software, Linux, Mobile Computing, Networking, Programming, Project Management, Quality Assurance, Soft Skills, Software Development, Storage & Backup, Virtualization, and VoIP.
"We are thrilled to partner with Alliance Cyber to extend our unique training capabilities to more organizations across the nation," said Ben Tchoubineh, President of PhoenixTS. "Our instructors' profound expertise and our innovative training environment ensure that students achieve an average pass rate of 90% on their first attempt for exams including Security+, CEH, ITIL Foundation, and more."
PhoenixTS, established in 1998, has evolved from a two-person contractor operation into an award-winning training center, serving thousands of students globally with both in-classroom and live online training. PhoenixTS prides itself on creating an environment that fosters continuous learning and growth.
Alliance Cyber, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, offers a broad range of cybersecurity and compliance solutions, including vCISO services, GRC & CMMC guidance, cyber operations & management, and managed security services & technical support.
The partnership will leverage the companies' network of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) and instructional designers to tweak existing courses or build curriculums from scratch. This approach ensures that the courses provided will equip teams with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in today's competitive business landscape.
To keep students engaged, PhoenixTS and Alliance Cyber will offer an energetic training space decorated with stimulating colors and provide amenities like snacks and refreshments.
Alexander Hall, President of Alliance Cyber added, "This partnership aligns with our mission to enhance organizations' cybersecurity resilience. By combining our cybersecurity expertise with PhoenixTS's high-quality training, we will be able to foster a more secure and well-informed business environment."
For more information about the strategic partnership and their training services, visit PhoenixTS at: https://phoenixts.com/, and Alliance Cyber at: https://alliancecyber.com/.
The partnership combines PhoenixTS’s award-winning training capabilities and Alliance Cyber's expertise in cybersecurity, bringing together over 20 years of industry experience. Their combined power will provide training in diverse areas including Agile, Business Analysis, Cloud & Saas, CMMC, Cyber Security, Data Mining Analysis, Data Science, Databases, Government, Hardware & Software, Linux, Mobile Computing, Networking, Programming, Project Management, Quality Assurance, Soft Skills, Software Development, Storage & Backup, Virtualization, and VoIP.
"We are thrilled to partner with Alliance Cyber to extend our unique training capabilities to more organizations across the nation," said Ben Tchoubineh, President of PhoenixTS. "Our instructors' profound expertise and our innovative training environment ensure that students achieve an average pass rate of 90% on their first attempt for exams including Security+, CEH, ITIL Foundation, and more."
PhoenixTS, established in 1998, has evolved from a two-person contractor operation into an award-winning training center, serving thousands of students globally with both in-classroom and live online training. PhoenixTS prides itself on creating an environment that fosters continuous learning and growth.
Alliance Cyber, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, offers a broad range of cybersecurity and compliance solutions, including vCISO services, GRC & CMMC guidance, cyber operations & management, and managed security services & technical support.
The partnership will leverage the companies' network of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) and instructional designers to tweak existing courses or build curriculums from scratch. This approach ensures that the courses provided will equip teams with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in today's competitive business landscape.
To keep students engaged, PhoenixTS and Alliance Cyber will offer an energetic training space decorated with stimulating colors and provide amenities like snacks and refreshments.
Alexander Hall, President of Alliance Cyber added, "This partnership aligns with our mission to enhance organizations' cybersecurity resilience. By combining our cybersecurity expertise with PhoenixTS's high-quality training, we will be able to foster a more secure and well-informed business environment."
For more information about the strategic partnership and their training services, visit PhoenixTS at: https://phoenixts.com/, and Alliance Cyber at: https://alliancecyber.com/.
Contact
Alliance CyberContact
Alec Hall
321-345-6233
www.alliancecyber.com
Alec Hall
321-345-6233
www.alliancecyber.com
Categories