San Francisco, CA, August 30, 2023 --( PR.com )-- The sports analysts at Ibebet.com have been hard at work, deep-diving into the nitty-gritty of Premier League players' market values . Their findings? Many surprising new insights and data points that buck the trends across the various player positions.Key Observations:Centre-Forwards Making Waves: Centre-Forwards, with their lightning-fast sprints and flawless knack for netting the ball, are collectively worth a not-so-shabby €1321.9 million. Now, Aribim Pepple, with a modest price tag of just €0.1 million, could be the football equivalent of finding an undiscovered treasure. But, let's take a moment to pay our respects to the king-maker Erling Haaland, who, at a significant €180 million, is the highest-priced on the market.Defence & Midfield Take the Lead: In the beautiful game where goals are lauded, it's the strategy that often gets the ball rolling. Centre-Backs have emerged as the silent billionaires of the football world, boasting a remarkable market value of an impressive €1744.8 million. Meanwhile, Central Midfielders, the veritable spine of most teams, hold a solid and commendable worth of €1050.7 million.A Kaleidoscope of Player Values: The spectrum of player market values is as wide and varied as it can get. Take a gander at Right Wingers for instance. You've got Garang Kuol, priced at a humble €0.8 million. And on the other end, there's Bukayo Saka, who's valued at a jaw-dropping €120 million. Moving along to Centre-Forwards, we have Aribim Pepple, a relative bargain at €0.1 million - about as much as a high-end sports car. But then there's Erling Haaland, whose market value is an exceptional €180 million. It's really a wide range out there.Annual Market Fluctuations: This year, Central Midfielders have seen quite the uptick in market value. On the other hand, Left Wingers are feeling a little left out, experiencing a small drop in their price tags. But the league's total player market value has shot up by an eye-watering €2894.98 million from the previous year.Do check out the charts attached for a better understanding of our findings. The first image gives you a great visual of this year's total market value, broken down by position. The second image, on the other hand, provides a comparison between this year's and last year's total market values, definitely very interesting comparisons.For a more detailed view of Ibebet.com's analysis or any further inquiries, please contact their press office at press@ibebet.com.