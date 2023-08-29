Ginger DeClue of Detox by DeClue Announces Exclusive Wellness Event in London's Soho
Ginger DeClue, the visionary behind Detox by DeClue, is excited to invite wellness enthusiasts to an intimate, immersive event at the luxurious Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel, located in the heart of vibrant Soho.
London, United Kingdom, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ginger DeClue, the visionary behind Detox by DeClue, is excited to invite wellness enthusiasts to an intimate, immersive event at the luxurious Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel, located in the heart of vibrant Soho. This day-long experience is crafted to empower, enlighten, and refresh attendees, all while fostering an environment of both relaxation and inspiration.
Ginger DeClue is a highly regarded holistic health expert with a passion for empowering individuals to reclaim their health and vitality. With years of experience in alternative medicine, Ginger is known for her compassionate and transformative approach to well-being. She has touched the lives of countless individuals, guiding them towards a healthier and more fulfilling existence.
Appearing for the first time in London, directly from her appearance in Italy at the Star Body Retreat, Ginger is the foremost expert in her field and is known for her work with full body detox and Iridology.
Iridology is ancient technique that leverages the unique patterns in our iris to understand potential health concerns and toxic build-up in the body. "Each part of the body corresponds with a specific region of the eye," Ginger shares. Contrary to some beliefs, iridology is not a diagnostic test. Instead, its primary aim is to highlight potential weaknesses and toxic build-ups that might negatively impact health. Interestingly, as one embarks on a detox journey, their iris too shows signs of rejuvenation.
In Detox by DeClue, iridology serves as a foundational step. After the iridology report, there is a detailed consultation which can lead to a customized herbal protocol, depending on the findings.
This exclusive opportunity to meet and experience Ginger’s personal health guidance one-on-one is not to be missed.
Event Details:
- Date: September 30, 2023
- Time:10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Location: Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel, London
Participants will be treated to a day filled with a dynamic range of offerings:
- Iridology detox and inspirational Workshops: Engage in sessions designed to educate, motivate, and rejuvenate.
- Wholesome Vegan Lunch: Feast on a sumptuous vegan spread, nourishing both body and soul.
- Detox Deep Dive: Participate in a thorough exploration of detoxification principles and the science of Iridology.
- Interactive Q&A: Engage directly with Ginger DeClue, gleaning insights from her vast experience in the wellness sector.
- Professional Eye Reading Experience: Each attendee will be afforded the opportunity for a personalized professional eye reading, revealing fascinating insights about one's health.
With a strong commitment to holistic health and self-improvement, this workshop, priced at $249.00 for admission, promises to be an invaluable investment in personal wellness.
Space is limited, ensuring an intimate setting and personalized experience. Secure your spot today and harness the transformative power of this one-of-a-kind event.
About Detox by DeClue:
Detox by DeClue is a wellness initiative founded by Ginger DeClue, aimed at promoting holistic health, detoxification, and overall wellbeing. Through workshops, products, and personalized sessions, Ginger shares her expertise, guiding individuals on a journey of self-discovery and optimal health.
About Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel: www.sanctumsoho.com
Situated in the heart of London in the lively and vibrant area of Soho, the boutique hotel offers a unique experience that blends art and musical culture with an exceptional approach to hospitality. The 30 eclectic-styled guest rooms are spacious and exude a quirky aesthetic that’s a mix of luxury and opulence. Run by Mark and Sherene Fuller, the hotel has a sister property Sanctum on the Green in Cookham Dean, Berkshire. Karma Sanctum Soho is also home to the restaurant, Wild Heart by Garry Hollihead.
Ginger DeClue is a highly regarded holistic health expert with a passion for empowering individuals to reclaim their health and vitality. With years of experience in alternative medicine, Ginger is known for her compassionate and transformative approach to well-being. She has touched the lives of countless individuals, guiding them towards a healthier and more fulfilling existence.
Appearing for the first time in London, directly from her appearance in Italy at the Star Body Retreat, Ginger is the foremost expert in her field and is known for her work with full body detox and Iridology.
Iridology is ancient technique that leverages the unique patterns in our iris to understand potential health concerns and toxic build-up in the body. "Each part of the body corresponds with a specific region of the eye," Ginger shares. Contrary to some beliefs, iridology is not a diagnostic test. Instead, its primary aim is to highlight potential weaknesses and toxic build-ups that might negatively impact health. Interestingly, as one embarks on a detox journey, their iris too shows signs of rejuvenation.
In Detox by DeClue, iridology serves as a foundational step. After the iridology report, there is a detailed consultation which can lead to a customized herbal protocol, depending on the findings.
This exclusive opportunity to meet and experience Ginger’s personal health guidance one-on-one is not to be missed.
Event Details:
- Date: September 30, 2023
- Time:10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Location: Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel, London
Participants will be treated to a day filled with a dynamic range of offerings:
- Iridology detox and inspirational Workshops: Engage in sessions designed to educate, motivate, and rejuvenate.
- Wholesome Vegan Lunch: Feast on a sumptuous vegan spread, nourishing both body and soul.
- Detox Deep Dive: Participate in a thorough exploration of detoxification principles and the science of Iridology.
- Interactive Q&A: Engage directly with Ginger DeClue, gleaning insights from her vast experience in the wellness sector.
- Professional Eye Reading Experience: Each attendee will be afforded the opportunity for a personalized professional eye reading, revealing fascinating insights about one's health.
With a strong commitment to holistic health and self-improvement, this workshop, priced at $249.00 for admission, promises to be an invaluable investment in personal wellness.
Space is limited, ensuring an intimate setting and personalized experience. Secure your spot today and harness the transformative power of this one-of-a-kind event.
About Detox by DeClue:
Detox by DeClue is a wellness initiative founded by Ginger DeClue, aimed at promoting holistic health, detoxification, and overall wellbeing. Through workshops, products, and personalized sessions, Ginger shares her expertise, guiding individuals on a journey of self-discovery and optimal health.
About Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel: www.sanctumsoho.com
Situated in the heart of London in the lively and vibrant area of Soho, the boutique hotel offers a unique experience that blends art and musical culture with an exceptional approach to hospitality. The 30 eclectic-styled guest rooms are spacious and exude a quirky aesthetic that’s a mix of luxury and opulence. Run by Mark and Sherene Fuller, the hotel has a sister property Sanctum on the Green in Cookham Dean, Berkshire. Karma Sanctum Soho is also home to the restaurant, Wild Heart by Garry Hollihead.
Contact
Jane Owen Public RelationsContact
Jane Owen
323-819-1122
www.janeowenpr.com
Jane Owen
323-819-1122
www.janeowenpr.com
Categories