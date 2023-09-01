Online Premiere Date Announced for Lesflicks Original Lesbian Web Series Love Me Lex

Sapphic Investment Film Fund, Infinite Pies and Somedae Pictures are thrilled to announce the online premiere of the seven-episode, Australian web series Love Me Lex, which will be officially available to watch online as a premium early release with exclusive bonus content via the sapphic streaming platform Lesflicks on 1 September 2023.