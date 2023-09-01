Online Premiere Date Announced for Lesflicks Original Lesbian Web Series Love Me Lex
Sapphic Investment Film Fund, Infinite Pies and Somedae Pictures are thrilled to announce the online premiere of the seven-episode, Australian web series Love Me Lex, which will be officially available to watch online as a premium early release with exclusive bonus content via the sapphic streaming platform Lesflicks on 1 September 2023.
With principal funding from Screen Australia and additional funding from The Sapphic Investment Film Fund (SapphicIFF) and Infinite Pies Productions, Love Me Lex was filmed in and around Western Australia in 2021. The series consists of seven episodes, averaging a run time of nine minutes each, and has screened at various film festivals across Australia and the United States, including WA Made Film Festival and Revelation International Film Festival.
This release is an exciting event, not only because it will be the first opportunity for those who were unable to attend prior film festivals to view the series, but also as the series marks the first project for the Sapphic Film Investment Fund – a funding collaboration between Lesflicks and Infinite Pies Productions that sources independent, sapphic screen content (including lesbian, bisexual, transgender and non-binary stories) and connects them with investors to support the creation of more minority-led projects.
The brainchild of Sanja Katich and produced by Stephanie Davis of Somedae Pictures, Love Me Lex is a new lesbian web series that follows the titular character Lex (Sarah Light) as she looks for love in her 40s.
Looking for love in your 40s is not easy when the lesbian dating pool is more like a muddy puddle! School teacher Lex Adamson (Sarah Light) is about to find that out the hard way when she steps back into the dating world and, to her surprise, finds there is more than one person vying for her attention. But who will she choose?
Will it be “off-limits” Kat (Deanna Cooney) or can Lex recapture the magic with her ex, Miranda (Susan Stevenson)? Or will Lex remain single forever?
All will be revealed over seven episodes of drama, comedy, and plenty of romance that audiences say is “Full of heart” and “Almost made me believe I could dip my toe back into the dating pool.”
The series was written and directed by Sanja Katich, an openly queer woman who has spent much of her career writing about Australian queer shows such as Janet King and Wentworth for websites like Outnews and Curve Magazine. Katich also steps behind the camera for the first time with Love Me Lex; which was developed by a majority female cast and crew, who wants to shine a light on the traditionally underrepresented later-life lesbian.
Sanja Katich (writer/director) said, “Having spoken with Janet King’s Marta Dusseldorp, and Wentworth’s Danielle Cormack about their involvement in tired and overused dead-lesbian storylines, I felt it was time that queer women got to see a sapphic story with a happy ending! We deserve that! Love Me Lex was born from these discussions and the desire to see older women represented on screen. This is why we’ve teamed up with The Home of Sapphic Stories on Screen (Lesflicks) to host the series. A match made in heaven, Lesflicks and Love Me Lex share one simple goal – more representation for queer women!”
Naomi Bennett (Lesflicks) said, "I'm so excited for the release of Love Me Lex this month. This is the first project we've funded via SapphicIFF and for Screen Australia to come on board and further boost the project this shows the power that Lesflicks has to help productions to unlock additional money for the creation of authentic sapphic stories. I hope this is the first of many more."
The Online Premiere and Premium Release
As part of the partnership with Lesflicks, Love Me Lex will be releasing the entire series on September 1, 2023.
All seven episodes of Love Me Lex will be available as a premium rental for AU$21.84 (£10.99 GBP / €12.86 EUR / $14.02 USD).* This price grants viewers access to the entire series for a 3-day period. There will also be an exclusive video from the cast a crew. Premium access is currently available to pre-purchase on the Lesflicks website (https://www.lesflicks.com/pages/love-me-lex).
A month after the premium release, the series will be released at the lower, standard rental price of AU$11.90 (£5.99 GBP / €7.00 EUR / $7.64 USD)* on October 5th. At this time, viewers will also be able to rent episodes individually for AU$3.95 (£1.99 GBP / €2.32 EUR / $2.53 USD).*
Love Me Lex will be available on subscription from 11 October 2023, with each episode released weekly. Though it does mean waiting a little longer to watch the series, the benefit of a Lesflicks subscription is that it grants you access to 300+ sapphic titles, including feature films, short films, and series. A monthly subscription costs AU$17.86 (£8.99 GBP / €10.51 EUR / $11.46 USD)* per month and gives you unlimited access to watch over and over. You can watch via a browser or one of their apps (available on most smart devices). You can also download content to watch offline.
New subscribers to Lesflicks can input discount code SAPPHICUTOPIA for a lifetime 25% discount on a Lesflicks subscription.
Get involved and support the series when it drops on September 1st.
*Non-GBP prices are based on conversation rates from GBP £ as of 21/08/2023, as Lesflicks is a UK-run platform. Local prices may vary depending on location and conversion rate at the time of transaction. Check out conversion rates at xe.com.
About Love Me Lex
Directed by Sanja Katich and produced by Stephanie Davis and Somedae Pictures, Love Me Lex is a new lesbian web series that follows the titular character Lex (Sarah Light) as she looks for love in her 40s.
Looking for love in your 40s is not easy when the lesbian dating pool is more like a muddy puddle.
School teacher Lex Adamson (Sarah Light) is a teacher, mother, sister and friend, but one thing she doesn’t have in her life is that special someone. Finally, she’s ready to put herself out there, but she soon finds that dating in the modern world is tough – especially as a 40-something lesbian. Then Lex meets the perfect woman in “off-limits” Kat (Deanna Cooney). Just as Lex starts to develop feelings for her, however, her ex, Miranda (Susan Stevenson), comes back to town determined to win Lex back.
With more than one person vying for her attention, who will Lex choose? Join Lex as she dips her toe back into the dating pool in Love Me Lex.
Website: www.lovemelex.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LoveMeLexSeries
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lovemelex_series/
About Lesflicks
Lesflicks is the world’s largest independent streaming platform dedicated to authentic lesbian and bisexual stories. Lesflicks launched as a social enterprise in 2019 in response to the clear need to connect authentic sapphic stories with audiences craving representation on screen.
Lesflicks is run by the community for the community. Founded after the realisation that so many great films with LBTQ (Lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer) storylines struggle to obtain funding, get distribution - or even with distribution - just weren’t reaching their audience. The film industry claims that there isn’t an audience for LBTQ content making it tough for filmmakers to be heard and for content to be created. At the same time, we would see women everywhere yearning for more content and representation, asking for recommendations of where to find films and what to watch. The disconnect was clear; this community does have a voice and we do want to be heard and seen, so we at Lesflicks vowed to help both the fans and the creators achieve this together.
The organisation was founded and continues to be spear-headed by Naomi Bennett who has been previously shortlisted as for the National Diversity Awards Entrepreneur of Excellence Award. Lesbian owned, volunteer and rainbow run - Lesflicks is a force to be reckoned with in the independent queer film space. She previously ran Planet London/Planet Nation lifestyle website and has always had the grass roots LBTQ community and collaboration at heart – this has been the key to her success and something she champions regularly.
Website: https://lesflicks.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lesflicks
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lesflicks
About the Sapphic Investment Film Fund (SapphicIFF)
SapphicIFF is an ambitious collaboration between Lesflicks and Infinite Pies Productions to bring together investors and filmmakers.
SapphicIFF aims to help get more sapphic stories made by helping investors identify and become involved with up and coming and ongoing film and web-series projects. SapphicIFF envisions a quiet revolution in the financing of minority-led projects. Rather than content creators relying on self-financing, crowdfunding, or uncertain direct private investment to make shoestring films, we want to establish a mechanism to bring investment to the space in a more structured, reliable way that enables larger budget projects.
Utilising Lesflicks’s growing networks and film slate, coupled with its ability to provide letters of intent and a guaranteed distribution outlet; plus the knowledge and data held by Sapphic Services; SapphicIFF wants to increase the amount of investment available for sapphic stories to bring them to the US$250,000-US$2 million budget range for film and the US$10,000-US$50,000 budget range for web-series.
Website: https://sapphiciff.com
New subscribers to Lesflicks can input discount code SAPPHICUTOPIA for a lifetime 25% discount on a Lesflicks subscription.
Contact
LesflicksContact
Naomi Bennett
+447903304304
lesflicks.com
Link to EPK including episode descriptions, pictures, cast and crew: https://1drv.ms/f/s!Av17DIBeaYJchxgYZnfvE9ej4bMt?e=28eYa2
The trailer is available to watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uT8vNokKF1I&ab_channel=Lesflicks
Multimedia
