10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills Shines Bright, Securing Gold at Jiu Jitsu World League Golden State VIII

Five champions from 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills dominated the Jiu Jitsu World League Golden State VIII in Stockton. Highlights include Daniel Griego's triangle submission, Alberto Sotomayor's swift Darce Choke, Lindsey Briseno's 21-2 finals victory, and impressive comebacks by Head Coach Jeff Willingham and Jason Townsell. Supported by Coach Brandon Townsell and Leticia Sotomayor, the team remains unbeaten. The squad is geared up for the Jiu Jitsu World League San Diego XIII in October.