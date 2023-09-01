10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills Shines Bright, Securing Gold at Jiu Jitsu World League Golden State VIII
Five champions from 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills dominated the Jiu Jitsu World League Golden State VIII in Stockton. Highlights include Daniel Griego's triangle submission, Alberto Sotomayor's swift Darce Choke, Lindsey Briseno's 21-2 finals victory, and impressive comebacks by Head Coach Jeff Willingham and Jason Townsell. Supported by Coach Brandon Townsell and Leticia Sotomayor, the team remains unbeaten. The squad is geared up for the Jiu Jitsu World League San Diego XIII in October.
Chino Hills, CA, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In a remarkable display of skill, dedication, and sportsmanship, five elite competitors from 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills ascended to the pinnacle at the Jiu Jitsu World League Golden State VIII, held in Stockton, California. This rigorous tournament drew talents from across the country, yet Chino Hills stood out, ensuring a triumphant return home with five gold medals.
Daniel Griego, known for his technical precision, kicked off the night with an exceptional triangle submission win, setting a high bar for what was to come. Alberto Sotomayor, another seasoned fighter, followed suit, capturing the audience's attention with his swift and decisive Darce Choke in the finals.
Lindsey Briseno, not new to the spotlight, once again displayed her undeniable prowess. With a dominant strategy, she overwhelmed her opponent, concluding her finals with a resounding 21-2 victory.
Head Coach Jeff Willingham, a pillar of 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills, showcased his depth of experience and technique, skillfully subduing his opponent with an arm-in guillotine in the finals.
Rounding off the night, Jason Townsell demonstrated the heart of a champion. Facing a challenging 10-2 deficit, Townsell displayed unparalleled determination and technique to secure a win with an arm-in guillotine.
Behind this extraordinary team stands the unwavering support of Coach Brandon Townsell and Leticia Sotomayor, ensuring the "dairy boys" maintain their unbeaten streak. With this momentum, the team has now set their sights on the upcoming Jiu Jitsu World League San Diego XIII in October, promising more exceptional performances.
Located in the heart of Chino Hills, CA, 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills is renowned for offering classes for all skill levels in a supportive, community-driven environment. Their recent achievements are a testament to the quality of instruction and the dedication instilled at the academy. The invitation is now open for enthusiasts to join, train, and thrive under the guidance of some of Jiu Jitsu's finest practitioners.
