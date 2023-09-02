Outstanding Carlton Senior Living Team Members Shine Bright at "Best of the Best" Awards Ceremony on Treasure Island
Carlton Senior Living, a trusted provider of senior care services, gathered to celebrate its exceptional team members at the illustrious "Best of the Best" ceremony hosted at the Skyline Events venue on Treasure Island in San Francisco. The event served as a heartfelt recognition of the remarkable contributions made by Carlton's dedicated employees across various roles and shifts, who consistently go the extra mile to deliver exceptional moments for residents and their families.
San Francisco, CA, September 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Distinguished by its unique approach, the "Best of the Best" awards at Carlton honor team members from every corner of the organization from each of their 11 communities across northern California. The awards celebrate the dedication and commitment of staff members in diverse roles, ranging from compassionate care partners and diligent sales assistants to visionary executive directors and devoted dishwashers.
The "Best of the Best" awards are a testament to Carlton Senior Living's unwavering dedication to providing high-quality, memorable experiences for residents and their families. Associates who exemplify the company's core values and contribute significantly to the warm, welcoming atmosphere that Carlton communities are known for are recognized and celebrated.
Each quarter, winners emerge from every community role, showcasing the broad spectrum of talents and responsibilities that contribute to the overall success of Carlton. These quarterly honorees then become contenders for the annual "Best of the Best" awards, representing the pinnacle of achievement within the organization. The grand celebration is the culmination of a year-long journey of dedication, hard work, and exceptional service.
"At Carlton, every team member plays an invaluable role in creating a vibrant and nurturing environment for our residents. Our 'Best of the Best' awards have been a cornerstone of our culture since 2016 and are a tribute to our employees’ compassion and dedication. We are so proud to recognize these remarkable individuals and celebrate their contributions," said Lisa Schumann, Vice President of Community Relationships.
Carlton's unwavering commitment to excellence in senior living is exemplified through its person-centered care approach and genuine recognition of the remarkable team members who drive its success.
Celebrating Excellence: The Honorees
The standout achievers recognized at the "Best of the Best" awards ceremony were:
· Executive Assistant | Olivia Sterba | Orangevale
· Sales Assistant | Innes McFarlane | Sacramento
· Care Manager | Imee Nungay-Segarra | Downtown Pleasant Hill
· Care Partner, Assisted Living, AM Shift | Zulma Valenzuela | Sacramento
· Care Partner, Assisted Living, PM Shift | Efren Sabio | San Jose
· Overnight Supervisor, Assisted Living | Lorena Preciado Ochoa | Orangevale
· Care Partner, Memory Care, AM Shift | Raquel Gomez | Davis
· Care Partner, Memory Care, PM Shift | Asra Sultana | Elk Grove
· Overnight Supervisor, Memory Care | Lourdes Bustamante | San Leandro
· Chef | Alan Trujillo Dominguez | Davis
· Cook | Denver Monzon | Sacramento
· Dining Room Manager | Joshika Ram | San Jose
· Director of First Impressions | Suzette Marco | Concord
· Director of Memory Care | Evangaline Rodriguez | Elk Grove
· Director of Resident Services | Maricel Ong | San Jose
· Driver | Laurie Peirce | Elk Grove
· Evening Supervisor | Mary Kingori | Sacramento
· Housekeeping | Rosa Gonzalez | San Leandro
· Maintenance Assistant | Gilberto Plascencia | Pleasant Hill
· Medication Manager | Jonathan Centeno | Memory Care of Contra Costa
· Medication Technician | Dionne Hamilton | Sacramento
· Nurse | Tapinder Kaur | Fremont
· Activities Assistant | Rhodesia James | Downtown Pleasant Hill
· Activities Manager| Amanda Sellers | Fremont
· Maintenance Manager | Dron Kumar | Fremont
· Resident Liaison | Vicki Vasconi | Downtown Pleasant Hill
· Sales Director | Mary Grafilo | Pleasant Hill
· Wait Staff | Juana Martinez | San Leandro
· Executive Director | Miriam Faris | Davis
About Carlton Senior Living:
Family-founded and family-focused, since 1985, Carlton Senior Living has been a trusted provider of senior care services dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults through their “culture of caring.” With communities throughout Northern California, Carlton Senior Living offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care lifestyles, ensuring a person-centered environment for seniors to thrive.
Contact
Haley Morales
1-800-228-5866
carltonseniorliving.com
