Mann Eye Institute Welcomes Renowned Oculoplastic Surgeon to the Family
Mann Eye Institute, a leading provider of advanced eye care services, is thrilled to announce the addition of Rohan Verma, a highly skilled and respected oculoplastic surgeon, to their esteemed team. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both parties as they strive to deliver unparalleled excellence in comprehensive eye care to patients in Houston, TX.
Houston, TX, September 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mann Eye Institute, a leading provider of advanced eye care services, is thrilled to announce the addition of Rohan Verma, a highly skilled and respected oculoplastic surgeon, the their esteemed team. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both parties as they strive to deliver unparalleled excellence in comprehensive eye care to patients in Houston, TX. Dr. Verma brings a wealth of experience in the specialized field of oculoplastic surgery, focusing on reconstructive and cosmetic procedures related to the eye area. His dedication to delivering exceptional patient outcomes and commitment to innovation align perfectly with Mann Eye Institute's mission to provide leading-edge eye solutions.
As a dedicated oculoplastic surgeon, Dr. Verma specializes in a wide range of procedures, including cosmetic procedures such as upper and lower blepharoplasty, scarless eyelid ptosis surgery, endoscopic brow lift, endoscopic midface lift, face lift, neck lift, and minimally invasive procedures (dermal fillers, neuromodulators (Botox), Kybella, Laser) to enhance facial characteristics. His meticulous attention to detail and personalized approach to each patient ensures optimal outcomes, whether patients require reconstructive procedures or seek cosmetic enhancements to enhance their appearance. He is a leader in eyelid, eyebrow, lacrimal and orbital surgery techniques with over 30 peer-reviewed publications and national meeting presentations. Dr. Verma is a member of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons (ASOPRS) and is board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. He has taught oculoplastic and facial surgery to residents and fellows and has given lectures to domestic and international ophthalmologists, dermatologists, and cosmetic surgeons. After graduating at the top of his class at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, he completed his ophthalmology residency at the UC San Diego Shiley Eye Institute. Throughout his training, he was awarded many research grants, academic scholarships, and awards.
Dr. Verma comes to Houston from Los Angeles. As Division Leader for the Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Service at the Southern California Permanente Medical Group, he was recognized for his comprehensive examination and treatment plans tailored toward each patient's goals. He prioritizes improvement in the lifestyle of his patients by providing rejuvenating, natural results while minimizing downtime. For Dr. Verma, there is nothing more rewarding that returning a patient's identity through restoration of the face's natural beauty and function while preserving vision.
When his is not working, Dr. Verma enjoys spending time with his family, exploring nature, attending sporting and performing arts events.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Verma to our team at Mann Eye Institute," said Dr. Paul Mann, Medical Director. "His exceptional skills and extensive experience is oculoplastic surgery will enhance our ability to provide comprehensive eye care and specialized treatments to our patients. We believe that his addition will further solidify our commitment to delivering outstanding results and maintaining our position as a leader in eye care."
Patients who choose Dr. Verma at Mann Eye Institute can rest assured that they will receive the highest quality of care in a state-of-the-art facility equipped with the latest technological advancements. The collaboration between Dr. Verma and Mann Eye Institute reaffirms their shared commitment to excellence, patient satisfaction, and advancing the field o oculoplastic surgery.
See Life Better in Every Stage of Life
Since 1977, Mann Eye Institute has been helping Texans See Life Better. Generations of families have trusted them with their vision. From designer eyewear and comprehensive eye care to Advanced Lasik, modern cataract surgery, Active Life Lenses, management of eye disease and latest in dry eye treatment options, Mann Eye Institute is a trusted resource for all things eyes. For more information, call Mann Eye Institute at 800.MY.VISION (698-4746) or online.
Contact
Nick Shoffner
713-580-2500
manneye.com
