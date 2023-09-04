SLP Storytellers Wins Parent and Teacher Choice Gold Medal Award from HowtoLearn.com
Gold Medal Winner – Speech and Language Category Slpstorytellers is proud to announce a gold award in the speech and language category for its website SLP Storytellers.
Denton, TX, September 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SLP Storytellers, the online provider of 150+ stories, activities, plus 1,000++ photos, art, images for teaching and speech/language pathology announced today that it had won HowtoLearn.com's 2020 Parent and Teacher Choice™ Award in the speech and language category for its website.
The Parent and Teacher Choice Awards from HowtoLearn.com are among the most recognized international awards by both parents and teachers. Each year, the parent and teacher team judges the entries based on brain-based learning principles, creativity, innovation, and fun to honor products of exceptional quality and outstanding performance at home and in the school environment.
"We are thrilled that HowtoLearn.com has recognized SLP Storytellers, which provides speech/language pathologists and teachers inexpensive and effective teaching materials from kindergarten to middle school level to achieve academic success," said Lavelle Carlson, co-founder and CEO of SLP Storytellers.
As students, parents, and teachers have searched for less expensive and easier-to-use materials, the importance of online educational resources, like SLP Storytellers, have become necessary to support teachers, speech/language pathologists and, therefore, the learners. Furthermore, as speech/language pathologists and teachers have less time and money for material development companies like SLP Storytellers have become more important for cost-effectiveness, variety and quality, convenience and most of all, time-saving.
For more information on accessing cost-effective and success-oriented teaching materials, please visit SLPStorytellers, https://www.slpstorytellers.com.
