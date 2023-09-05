LT Senior Services Hosts Aging Well Expo
LT Senior Services will host an Aging Well Expo on September 26, 2023. This event will be held 9:30 AM - 2 PM at 105 Cross Creek Lakeway, TX 78734.
Lakeway, TX, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aging well is a goal of most people, but it can be hard to know what if anything we can do to help ourselves age well.
LT Senior Services, a nonprofit organization supporting older adults in the Lake Travis area, hosts their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, annually to help older adults and their families with information and resources on how to age well.
The event features exhibitors from a variety of industries with suggestions in support of aging well, along with Flu Shots and Covid Boosters provided by Plum Creek Pharmacy.
While attendees enjoy complimentary lunch, sponsored by Arbor Terrace Lakeway, they will hear from speakers including "How Diabetes Impacts You and Can it Be Prevented” Dr. James Oberwetter from Baylor Scott and White Health; "Medicare Changes for 2024” Victoria Trevino from BCBS of Texas; and "Dementia: Latest Findings and Research" Dr. Mark Carlson from Be Well MD.
Attendees will also be handed goody bags when they register and they will have the opportunity to win fantastic door prizes. LT Senior Services would also like to thank additional sponsors Seniorific News, Turnkey Transitions®, and WellMed.
The event is free for aging adults. More information on the event, including registration, can be found at www.LTSeniorServices.org/aging-well-expo.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, consists of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly webinars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org.
Cyndi Cummings
(512) 423-6782
https://www.ltseniorservices.org
