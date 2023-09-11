13-Year-Old Kylie Glick Becomes the Fourth Generation of Drivers to Race at All American Speedway in Roseville

At just 13-years-old, Kylie Glick became the fourth generation of Glick family race car drivers and first female in her family to compete at All American Speedway in Roseville, California. Six decades ago, her great-grandfather started the family's deep-rooted connection to the historic track.