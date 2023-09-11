13-Year-Old Kylie Glick Becomes the Fourth Generation of Drivers to Race at All American Speedway in Roseville
At just 13-years-old, Kylie Glick became the fourth generation of Glick family race car drivers and first female in her family to compete at All American Speedway in Roseville, California. Six decades ago, her great-grandfather started the family's deep-rooted connection to the historic track.
Roseville, CA, September 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The grandstands at All American Speedway in Roseville were packed to capacity as motorsports enthusiasts and fans gathered to witness the highly anticipated NASCAR TRIBUTE TO HEROES race. Among the remarkable drivers set to take the track was 13-year-old Kylie Glick, making her debut and becoming the fourth generation of Glick family racers to compete at this iconic venue.
Kylie's family boasts a deep-rooted connection to All American Speedway, with their racing legacy dating back to her great-grandfather, Ray Glick. In the 1950s, Ray Glick raced on this very track when it was a dirt quarter-mile oval. The Glick family's illustrious racing heritage also includes Chuck Glick, his brother Bob Glick, and their nephew, Jay Neels. In a heartwarming tribute to Chuck's fan-favorite car, Kylie's car was adorned with the iconic red #75 graphics for this special commemorative race.
The atmosphere on race day was nothing short of electric as Kylie Glick, alongside a host of other talented drivers, roared onto the track. The NASCAR TRIBUTE TO HEROES race delivered a thrilling night of action, featuring various categories such as Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, the Legends Tour Series, and Kylie's own class, the AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models.
In a race-long battle that had fans on the edge of their seats, Kylie made a triumphant debut, securing an impressive second-place finish.
Kylie's journey into racing began with quarter midget race cars, and this year, she confidently transitioned to the full-sized #67 junior late model. Sponsored by Caliber Collision, Kylie is immensely proud to have been invited to join the esteemed Naake-Klauer Motorsports (NKM) team. NKM has proven to be a steppingstone for numerous national-level drivers, boasting an impressive roster that includes Jesse Love, Toni Breidinger, and Hailie Deegan.
Racing enthusiasts can look forward to Kylie's return to the track this weekend at Madera Speedway and her upcoming race at All American Speedway on September 30. For those eager to stay engaged with Kylie Glick Racing and follow her remarkable journey, you can connect with her on various social media platforms or visit her official website, www.KylieGlick.com, where her inspiring racing adventure comes to life.
Commemorative #75 Graphics to Honor the Glick Family's Legacy
Kylie Glick pictured next to her race car, featuring throwback red #75 graphics at All American Speedway in Roseville.
