Conductive Labs' The NDLR is Back
After a 2 year absence, the ever popular The NDLR by Conductive Labs is back. The chip shortage forced an internal redesign, which has made The NDLR better than ever. Get your synthesizer jam on with The NDLR (v2).
Portland, OR, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Due to the chip shortage, The NDLR sold out at the end of 2021. Now it’s back as The NDLR (v2). Notable changes from the original include, the addition of a soft power button, The NDLR is now powder coated with a beautiful red base, and it has been redesigned internally for a more readily available (and much faster) microcontroller. Otherwise, it has the same feature set as the original, which had gained many additional features since its introduction, plus a couple of new features to coincide with this launch. See https://conductivelabs.com/ndlr for details.
Where To Get It
The NDLR will be available at select retailers in September 2023, including:
Perfect Circuit (USA), Thomann (worldwide), SchneidersLaden (Germany), Juno Records (UK), Signal Sounds (UK), Patchwerks (USA), Control Voltage (USA), Found Sound (Australia) and the Conductive Labs Shop (worldwide).
Contact
Conductive Labs LLCContact
Darryl McGee
503-329-4432
https://conductivelabs.com
public email: social@conductivelabs.com
