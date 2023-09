Conductive Labs' The NDLR is Back

Portland, OR, September 07, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Due to the chip shortage, The NDLR sold out at the end of 2021. Now it’s back as The NDLR (v2). Notable changes from the original include, the addition of a soft power button, The NDLR is now powder coated with a beautiful red base, and it has been redesigned internally for a more readily available (and much faster) microcontroller. Otherwise, it has the same feature set as the original, which had gained many additional features since its introduction, plus a couple of new features to coincide with this launch. See https://conductivelabs.com/ndlr for details.Where To Get ItThe NDLR will be available at select retailers in September 2023, including:Perfect Circuit (USA), Thomann (worldwide), SchneidersLaden (Germany), Juno Records (UK), Signal Sounds (UK), Patchwerks (USA), Control Voltage (USA), Found Sound (Australia) and the Conductive Labs Shop (worldwide).