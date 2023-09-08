AirLife and OralKleen Announce a Strategic Distribution Partnership
Grand Rapids, MI, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AirLife, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care formerly known as SunMed, and OralKleen, a medical device company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and reducing ventilator-associated pneumonia through advanced oral care devices, today announced they have entered into a strategic distribution agreement for the OralKleen oral care comprehensive electronic solution. Both organizations will collate their respective expertise in the design and distribution of novel oral care devices serving the care continuum for all patient groups.
Gary Lauterbach, CEO of OralKleen, said, “OralKleen is excited to combine our clinical and development capabilities in oral care devices for unmatched ventilated patient safety and patients at risk for developing hospital acquired pneumonia with those of a world-class manufacturing and sales organization like AirLife. Together, we will be able to offer patients and caregivers more rapid and expanded access to our next generation oral care devices for improving patient outcomes for ventilated and incapacitated patients. We entered this process in search of an experienced, quality-focused, North American partner that shared our passion and patient-centered culture. AirLife achieves those goals while providing OralKleen a unique opportunity to supply the global market.” OralKleen will combine its award-winning family of clinically differentiated oral care devices using patented technology, with AirLife’s considerable development and commercialization experience in medical devices to accelerate time to market at scale. OralKleen has successfully built a diverse portfolio of assets in oral care assets, which address high unmet medical needs across the spectrum of at-risk, ventilated patients. OralKleen’s flagship single-handed electronic/suction/and illuminated solution and comprehensive product is currently in limited market release and yielding excellent clinical results, demonstrating increased patient safety and reduced caregiver workload and task times for effectively and efficiently managing mechanically ventilated patients.
Hank Struik, CEO of AirLife, said, “This strategic partnership allows AirLife and OralKleen to bring this best-in-class, next generation oral care devices to market at scale and with patient safety at the forefront of our commercialization plan. The combination of both organizations’ expertise will allow clinically differentiated oral care devices to get in the hands of healthcare practitioners and mitigate risks associated with ventilated patients, consequently improving safety which is a goal at the heart of both AirLife and OralKleen’s cultures.” AirLife has continued to expand its product offering by adding reputable brands such as Salter Labs®, Ethox Medical™, Ventlab™, Westmed™, Airlife™ and Vital Signs™. The AirLife family of brands offers a product portfolio that spans the continuum of care from first responder to home care, with safety, patient comfort, and clinical performance in mind. AirLife boasts over 1 million square feet of manufacturing, 120+ engineers and comprehensive expertise in all plastics materials and conversion, supported by a world class Quality Management System. AirLife is constantly evaluating clinically differentiated products to bring to market and strategic partnerships to support its mission of dedication to improving the quality of life.
About AirLife (www.myAirLife.com)
AirLife, formerly known as SunMed and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with manufacturing and distribution sites in the United States, Mexico, China and Europe, is a leading medical device manufacturer, offering one of the most comprehensive portfolios of consumable anesthesia and respiratory care products. AirLife’s product portfolio spans the continuum of care from first responders to hospitals and home care, with safety, patient comfort and clinical performance in mind. AirLife’s comprehensive portfolio of trusted anesthesia products and respiratory care include premier brands such as Salter Labs®, Ethox Medical™, Ventlab™, Westmed™, Airlife™ and Vital Signs™. Currently, SunMed has over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space, providing comprehensive expertise in all plastics materials and conversion—supported by a world-class Quality Management System. Frazier Healthcare Partners, a leading healthcare investment firm, acquired a majority ownership stake in SunMed in 2021.
About OralKleen (www.OralKleen.com)
OralKleen, LLC, established in 2019 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is re-defining the future of hospital oral care by the introduction of the first major oral care advancement in hospital care patients in over 50 years. Its patented electric toothbrush, with integrated light and suction, is designed for the caregiver to deliver safer, more effective oral care. Patients in hospitals, rehabilitation settings, and long term acute care centers are at risk for developing pneumonia due to poor oral hygiene. OralKleen’s solution is the only comprehensive oral care system that targets safe, effective removal of biofilm and uses products specifically formulated for oral tissues. Our mission is simple. Save Lives, Save Time, Save Money.
Gary Lauterbach, CEO of OralKleen, said, “OralKleen is excited to combine our clinical and development capabilities in oral care devices for unmatched ventilated patient safety and patients at risk for developing hospital acquired pneumonia with those of a world-class manufacturing and sales organization like AirLife. Together, we will be able to offer patients and caregivers more rapid and expanded access to our next generation oral care devices for improving patient outcomes for ventilated and incapacitated patients. We entered this process in search of an experienced, quality-focused, North American partner that shared our passion and patient-centered culture. AirLife achieves those goals while providing OralKleen a unique opportunity to supply the global market.” OralKleen will combine its award-winning family of clinically differentiated oral care devices using patented technology, with AirLife’s considerable development and commercialization experience in medical devices to accelerate time to market at scale. OralKleen has successfully built a diverse portfolio of assets in oral care assets, which address high unmet medical needs across the spectrum of at-risk, ventilated patients. OralKleen’s flagship single-handed electronic/suction/and illuminated solution and comprehensive product is currently in limited market release and yielding excellent clinical results, demonstrating increased patient safety and reduced caregiver workload and task times for effectively and efficiently managing mechanically ventilated patients.
Hank Struik, CEO of AirLife, said, “This strategic partnership allows AirLife and OralKleen to bring this best-in-class, next generation oral care devices to market at scale and with patient safety at the forefront of our commercialization plan. The combination of both organizations’ expertise will allow clinically differentiated oral care devices to get in the hands of healthcare practitioners and mitigate risks associated with ventilated patients, consequently improving safety which is a goal at the heart of both AirLife and OralKleen’s cultures.” AirLife has continued to expand its product offering by adding reputable brands such as Salter Labs®, Ethox Medical™, Ventlab™, Westmed™, Airlife™ and Vital Signs™. The AirLife family of brands offers a product portfolio that spans the continuum of care from first responder to home care, with safety, patient comfort, and clinical performance in mind. AirLife boasts over 1 million square feet of manufacturing, 120+ engineers and comprehensive expertise in all plastics materials and conversion, supported by a world class Quality Management System. AirLife is constantly evaluating clinically differentiated products to bring to market and strategic partnerships to support its mission of dedication to improving the quality of life.
About AirLife (www.myAirLife.com)
AirLife, formerly known as SunMed and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with manufacturing and distribution sites in the United States, Mexico, China and Europe, is a leading medical device manufacturer, offering one of the most comprehensive portfolios of consumable anesthesia and respiratory care products. AirLife’s product portfolio spans the continuum of care from first responders to hospitals and home care, with safety, patient comfort and clinical performance in mind. AirLife’s comprehensive portfolio of trusted anesthesia products and respiratory care include premier brands such as Salter Labs®, Ethox Medical™, Ventlab™, Westmed™, Airlife™ and Vital Signs™. Currently, SunMed has over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space, providing comprehensive expertise in all plastics materials and conversion—supported by a world-class Quality Management System. Frazier Healthcare Partners, a leading healthcare investment firm, acquired a majority ownership stake in SunMed in 2021.
About OralKleen (www.OralKleen.com)
OralKleen, LLC, established in 2019 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is re-defining the future of hospital oral care by the introduction of the first major oral care advancement in hospital care patients in over 50 years. Its patented electric toothbrush, with integrated light and suction, is designed for the caregiver to deliver safer, more effective oral care. Patients in hospitals, rehabilitation settings, and long term acute care centers are at risk for developing pneumonia due to poor oral hygiene. OralKleen’s solution is the only comprehensive oral care system that targets safe, effective removal of biofilm and uses products specifically formulated for oral tissues. Our mission is simple. Save Lives, Save Time, Save Money.
Contact
SunMed/AirLifeContact
Caitlin Anderson
1-800-433-2797
https://www.myAirLife.com
Caitlin Anderson
1-800-433-2797
https://www.myAirLife.com
Categories