Leaf Landscape Supply Unveils 2024 Landscape Artistry Showcase: A Premier Austin Garden Tour

In an industry-first initiative, Leaf Landscape Supply is poised to set new standards by hosting Central Texas's inaugural industry-led outdoor tour of homes. Focused exclusively on celebrating the zenith of landscape architecture and design, this event will spotlight an expertly curated selection of distinctive projects from across the city, spotlighting the exceptional achievements of local designers and architects.