Soulful Sensation Donnell Isaac Releases Captivating New Single, "Through Love"

Donnell Isaac, a talented singer and composer originally from Portsmouth, Virginia, began his musical journey at a young age. Growing up, he actively participated in choir and various church groups, honing his skills and fueling his passion for music. However, it was a pivotal moment when record label executive Bernie McLean recognized Donnell's exceptional talent and offered him a distribution deal with Indie Charts/Kingdom Records in 2010. From there, Donnell's career skyrocketed, garnering him immense success. His remarkable journey is a testament to his dedication and undeniable talent.