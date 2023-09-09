Soulful Sensation Donnell Isaac Releases Captivating New Single, "Through Love"
Donnell Isaac, a talented singer and composer originally from Portsmouth, Virginia, began his musical journey at a young age. Growing up, he actively participated in choir and various church groups, honing his skills and fueling his passion for music. However, it was a pivotal moment when record label executive Bernie McLean recognized Donnell's exceptional talent and offered him a distribution deal with Indie Charts/Kingdom Records in 2010. From there, Donnell's career skyrocketed, garnering him immense success. His remarkable journey is a testament to his dedication and undeniable talent.
Raleigh, NC, September 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Donnell Isaac, the acclaimed recording artist recognized for his soulful R&B music and fusion of gospel sounds, has once again mesmerized his audience with the release of his latest single, "Through Love." This heartfelt composition, written by Donnell Isaac and produced by Sonny King of Greensboro, NC, goes beyond boundaries and touches the deepest corners of the heart. "Through Love" showcases the exceptional talents of Markie Harrison on guitar and bass, along with the creative genius of long-time producer and writer Mushran "MooshMilz" Johnson from Portsmouth, VA. Together, they have crafted a masterpiece that evokes a profound sense of love, connecting deeply with listeners. The single narrates a heartfelt story that resonates with those who have encountered or experienced genuine love. With soul-stirring melodies and poignant lyrics, Donnell Isaac's artistry shines through, capturing the essence of raw human emotion.Donnell Isaac is delighted with the release of "Through Love," which represents another significant milestone in his illustrious career. The single is now available on all major digital music platforms, ensuring its global reach to music lovers worldwide.
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:
Natasha - Manager
Email: infodonnellisaac@gmail.com
Phone: (336) 396-3322
About Donnell Isaac:Donnell Isaac is an acclaimed recording artist known for his soulful R&B music and his ability to infuse gospel elements into his songs. With a string of captivating releases under his belt, Isaac continues to make his mark with his unique sound and powerful storytelling.
About Sonny King:Sonny King is a highly skilled music producer based in Greensboro, NC. With a knack for creating impactful and memorable sounds, King has worked with numerous artists to bring their music to life.
About Mushran "MooshMilz" Johnson:Mushran "MooshMilz" Johnson is a seasoned writer and producer hailing from Portsmouth, VA. With a passion for crafting compelling music, Johnson has collaborated with artists across various genres, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.
Listen Here: open.spotify.com/track/6qnm0Jp80groDupGQvpcnr
