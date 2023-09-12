Breaking the Silence Fall Summit Returns on September 19, 2023, Featuring Former Attorney General George Chanos as Keynote Speaker
Tampa, FL, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The much-anticipated Breaking the Silence Fall Summit is back for its third installment, scheduled to take place on September 19, 2023. This inspiring virtual event will run from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM EST, bringing together a lineup of renowned speakers, including the esteemed keynote speaker, George Chanos, former Attorney General of Nevada.
Breaking the Silence Fall Summit is a transformative platform designed to encourage individuals to share their stories of triumph over trauma and inspire others to overcome their past. With a diverse array of speakers, all contributing authors to an empowering book collaboration, this event promises to be a day of inspiration, healing, and personal growth.
George Chanos, a prominent legal figure and former Attorney General of Nevada, will headline the summit as the keynote speaker. His extensive experience and unique perspective on overcoming challenges make him an ideal choice to kickstart this empowering event.
Joining George Chanos are a host of remarkable speakers, each with their own compelling stories and insights to share:
Elyse Howard
Trent Brock
Sue Bowles
Courtney Bates-Walker
Sarah Daniel
Janet Martin
Jan Canty
Stephanie Miller
Lena Cebula
Nicoll Norelli
Claudia Wassiczek
Morgan Guinn
Renita Gibbs
Lori Arbel
Nichole Myles
Helena Georgiou
Pearl Chiarenza
Stacy Peasall
Tina Quant
Joseph James
Martha Kartaqui
Michelle Jewsbury
The Breaking the Silence Fall Summit aims to foster a community of support and empowerment, where individuals can openly discuss their journeys of resilience and personal growth. By sharing these stories, the summit seeks to inspire others facing similar challenges to find the strength within themselves to heal and thrive.
This virtual event will offer attendees the opportunity to engage with these inspirational speakers, participate in interactive sessions, and gain valuable insights into the power of resilience.
Registration for the summit is now open, and further details can be found on Eventbrite.
Proceeds from the event will go to Unsilenced Voices, a nonprofit combating domestic violence and human trafficking globally.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Michelle Jewsbury
michelle@UnsilencedVoices.org
About Michelle Jewsbury:
Michelle Jewsbury is a powerhouse advocate for those who have experienced pain and trauma. As the founder of Unsilenced Voices, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering survivors of domestic violence and abuse, Michelle has become a leading voice in the fight against these insidious crimes.
Michelle's journey has been shaped by her own experiences of trauma and abuse. However, rather than let these experiences hold her back, Michelle has used them as a catalyst for positive change, dedicating her life to helping others who have faced similar challenges.
As an internationally recognized speaker, coach, and advocate, Michelle has reached countless individuals with her powerful message of hope and healing. She has been featured in numerous publications and media outlets, including Yahoo Finance, KTLA, and NBC News.
To learn more about Unsilenced Voices, visit their website at UnsilencedVoices.org.
Michelle Jewsbury Speaks LLC. offers business and personal development coaching, digital programs, and speaking presentations about overcoming obstacles, women's empowerment, and trauma recovery. Visit MichelleJewsbury.com or text Legacy to 26786 for more information and free gift.
