Major Pablo Picasso Exhibit Opens in September at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.

A collection of highly stylized ceramics, designed by Spanish master Pablo Picasso, the 20th century’s most lauded artist, will be on view at Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center. The exhibition, titled Master in Clay Part II, opens Sept. 17, 2023 and continues through Nov. 12, 2023.