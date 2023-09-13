Saelig Debuts Economical 12-Bit Rigol DHO800/900 Oscilloscope Series

Rigol's newest high-performance 12 bit economical digital oscilloscopes are not only very portable but they offer high-resolution based on Rigol's "Centaurus" technology platform, a capture rate up to 1,000,000 wfms/s, up to 50 Mpts memory depth, with an ultra-low noise floor that allows the detection of even small signal details.