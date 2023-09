Saelig Debuts Economical 12-Bit Rigol DHO800/900 Oscilloscope Series

Fairport, NY, September 13, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Rigol DHO800/900 Oscilloscope Series, Rigol's newest high-performance 12-bit economical digital oscilloscopes. Not only are they very portable, but they offer the high-resolution needed today, based on Rigol's "Centaurus" technology platform. With a capture rate up to 1,000,000 wfms/s (in UltraAcquire Mode), and 25/50Mpts memory depth, the ultra-low noise floor of these scopes allows the detection of even small signal details.Additionally, the DHO900 series supports 16 digital channel capture, allowing analysis on both analog and digital signals simultaneously to meet complex embedded design and test tasks. Affordably priced, these scopes provide auto serial and parallel bus analysis, Bode plot analysis, and many other functions needed for today’s test demands in R&D, education, and scientific research.DHO800 Series HighlightsUltra-low noise floor, pure signal depiction, captures small signalsUp to 12-bit resolution for all the modelsAnalog bandwidth of 70MHz & 100 MHz, 2 & 4 analog channelsMax. real-time sample rate 1.25GSa/sMax. memory depth 25MptsVertical sensitivity range: 500uV/div to 10 V/divMax. capture rate of 1,000,000 wfms/s (in UltraAcquire mode)Digital phosphor display with real-time 256-level intensity gradingWaveform search and navigation function7" (1024x600) capacitive multi-touch screenNew user-friendly Flex Knob controlUSB Device & Host, LAN, and HDMI interfaces (std.) allows remote controlAdditional DHO900 Series Highlights16 digital channels (std. but logic probe purchase is required)Max. real-time sample rate of 1.25GSa/sMax. memory depth 50MptsVertical sensitivity range: 200uV/div to 10 V/divRigol DHO800/900 Oscilloscopes are available now from Saelig Company, Inc., Rigol’s USA technical distributor.