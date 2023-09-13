Saelig Debuts Economical 12-Bit Rigol DHO800/900 Oscilloscope Series
Rigol's newest high-performance 12 bit economical digital oscilloscopes are not only very portable but they offer high-resolution based on Rigol's "Centaurus" technology platform, a capture rate up to 1,000,000 wfms/s, up to 50 Mpts memory depth, with an ultra-low noise floor that allows the detection of even small signal details.
Fairport, NY, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Rigol DHO800/900 Oscilloscope Series, Rigol's newest high-performance 12-bit economical digital oscilloscopes. Not only are they very portable, but they offer the high-resolution needed today, based on Rigol's "Centaurus" technology platform. With a capture rate up to 1,000,000 wfms/s (in UltraAcquire Mode), and 25/50Mpts memory depth, the ultra-low noise floor of these scopes allows the detection of even small signal details.
Additionally, the DHO900 series supports 16 digital channel capture, allowing analysis on both analog and digital signals simultaneously to meet complex embedded design and test tasks. Affordably priced, these scopes provide auto serial and parallel bus analysis, Bode plot analysis, and many other functions needed for today’s test demands in R&D, education, and scientific research.
DHO800 Series Highlights
Ultra-low noise floor, pure signal depiction, captures small signals
Up to 12-bit resolution for all the models
Analog bandwidth of 70MHz & 100 MHz, 2 & 4 analog channels
Max. real-time sample rate 1.25GSa/s
Max. memory depth 25Mpts
Vertical sensitivity range: 500uV/div to 10 V/div
Max. capture rate of 1,000,000 wfms/s (in UltraAcquire mode)
Digital phosphor display with real-time 256-level intensity grading
Waveform search and navigation function
7" (1024x600) capacitive multi-touch screen
New user-friendly Flex Knob control
USB Device & Host, LAN, and HDMI interfaces (std.) allows remote control
Additional DHO900 Series Highlights
16 digital channels (std. but logic probe purchase is required)
Max. real-time sample rate of 1.25GSa/s
Max. memory depth 50Mpts
Vertical sensitivity range: 200uV/div to 10 V/div
Rigol DHO800/900 Oscilloscopes are available now from Saelig Company, Inc., Rigol’s USA technical distributor.
Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
