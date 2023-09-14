Tarpon Health Announces New COO
Royal Oak, MI, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benjamin Reigle, CEO of Tarpon Health, announced today the appointment of Helen Lamons as Chief Operating Officer. Lamons will run the healthcare company’s day-to-day operations and lead the Tarpon team.
Lamons joins Tarpon from Advata Health, where she was a Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management. She brings a wealth of healthcare insight and experience from her Welltok, Pharos Innovations, and R1 (formerly Accretive Health) positions. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University.
"In today’s economic environment combined with great change in the healthcare space, community and learning from one another is more important than ever," said Lamons about her new role. "We are in the right place at the right time to help healthcare organizations innovate and create automation programs specific to their needs."
"Helen is an incredible asset to the Tarpon community," said Reigle. "I cannot think of a better person to be front and center as we continue to build an amazing community. Automation is one answer to the challenges revenue cycle faces, and with Helen's help, we will continue to explore the applications of automation and help our community learn and grow."
Tarpon's membership program is currently accepting applications from leading healthcare organizations whose leaders are committed to collaboration and building an automation program.
About Tarpon Health
Tarpon helps healthcare systems create and maintain internally managed RPA to develop advanced solutions to everyday RCM problems. Our community brings together the industry’s leaders to share best practices, research, tools, talent, and software. Learn more at tarpon.health.
