Mineplex, Former Top Minecraft Server, Pivots After Sudden Closure and Acquisition to Launch the Mineplex Studio, a Suite of Tools to Build Online Games

Today, Mineplex Studios LLC, a technology company known for its online games that historically drew millions of players, announces the Mineplex Studio. A Minecraft first, the Studio will empower developers worldwide to create their own games and networks, with cross-platform support, monetization, and infrastructure hosting built-in. The Studio platform significantly lowers the barrier to entry for game development in Minecraft, and will be publicly available later this year.