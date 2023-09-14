CEDIA Names 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Award Winners Americas
CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals™, has announced the winning integrators and manufacturers of the 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards in the Americas region.
Fishers, IN, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals™, has announced the winning integrators and manufacturers of the 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards in the Americas region. The honorees were recognized during an awards ceremony at CEDIA Expo, sponsored by Barco, DMF, Lutron, NETGEAR, ProSource, Ring, Somfy, and SurgeX. Submissions to the newly invigorated awards program were the highest since 2018.
The project entries were judged by a panel of EMEA-based integrators, architects, and interior designers, including Angus Murray (New Wave AV), Ben Goff (Cinema Lusso), Chris Morley (Cyberhomes), Geoff Meads (Presto), Owen Maddock (CinemaWorks), Doug King (King Contracting), and Matthew Freeman (Freeman Studio). The product entries were reviewed by a global judging panel including Chris McCormick (McCormick Concepts), Ian Williams (Aspire Audio Video Solutions), Jan Martens (Woelf), Jools Browning (BrownHen Solutions), Ken Irvine (Premier Group), Luke Crutcher (Living Home Tech), Mike Thul (Xssentials), and Paul Bochner (ECNY).
The winners of the 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards are:
Best Home Cinema
· Drive in Theater – Audio Images
Best Integrated Home
· Luxury: As we Sat Above the Shore – La Scala
· Ultra Luxury: Qualia – Wenner
· Luxury, Highly Commended: Beyond Reproach – La Scala
Best Media Room
· Teatro Agape – Cantara Design
Best Multi Dwelling Unit
· The Aerie Project – AUDIOVISIONS
Subcategories
· Excellence in Documentation: Moonlight Basin – SAV Digital Environments
· Excellence in Lighting: Historic Music Room, Boston – TSP Smart Spaces
· Excellence in Lighting: Loving the Landscape – ETC Florida
· Excellence in Rack Building and Design: Even C3-PO Would be Impressed – Atlanta Home Theater
· Excellence in Innovation: As we Sat Above the Shore – La Scala
· Excellence in Documentation, Highly Commended: Beyond Reproach – La Scala
Architectural Categories
· Technology Meets Design: Harmonia – Maxicon, LLC
· Life Lived Best at Home: Harmonia – Maxicon, LLC
· Technology Meets Design, Highly Commended: The Star Destroyer of Home Theaters – Atlanta Home Theater
Best New Hardware
· 2N® IP Verso 2.0 (Americas, APAC, EMEA)
· Barco Nerthus (Americas, APAC, EMEA)
· Coastal Source Razor (Americas)
· DMF Luxury Exclusive Portfolio Line of Lighting Products (Americas)
· Lutron Lightbar Slim Uniform Lens (Americas)
· madVR Envy Extreme MK2 (Americas, APAC, EMEA)
· Meridian DSP9 (Americas, APAC, EMEA)
· RoseWater Energy Hub40 Energy Management and Storage System (Americas)
· Samsung The Terrace Full Sun 85” Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV (Americas, APAC, EMEA)
· Savant Power Storage (Americas)
· SnapOne Luma X20 Family (Americas, APAC, EMEA)
· StormAudio ISR Fusion (Americas, APAC, EMEA)
Best New Software
· Blackwire Designs Blacklight (Americas)
· Janus Technology BMS Monitor (Americas, APAC, EMEA)
· Sonance Design Gallery (Americas, APAC, EMEA)
· Trinnov Audio WaveForming (Americas, APAC, EMEA)
CEDIA’s Product Hall of Fame consists of products that have had a significant, positive impact on the industry and have entered the market a minimum of seven years ago.
Product Hall of Fame
· 2N Verso IP Intercom
· Autonomic Mirage Media Server
· Just Add Power 3G 718 AVP Transmitter
· Lutron Triathlon Smart Roller Shades
· Meridian DSP8000
· Snap One Control4 OS2
· Snap One OvrC
· Trinnov Audio Altitude32
· Wisdom Audio Sage Cinema Line Source Modules
“The honorees in this year’s CEDIA Smart Home Awards represent the utmost innovation and technical excellence in our industry,” said CEDIA Global President and CEO, Daryl Friedman. “I’m proud of the ongoing expansion of the CEDIA Smart Home Awards and how they consistently bring value to our members.”
During the ceremony, CEDIA also presented awards to the Volunteers of the Year, CEDIA Fellow, and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. The remaining regional award ceremonies will take place in EMEA on October 6 and APAC on October 11.
For more information about the CEDIA Smart Home Awards, visit cedia.net/awards.
About CEDIA
CEDIA® is the global membership association that serves the home technology industry through advocacy, connection, and education. Founded in 1989, CEDIA fights for the rights and interests of its members in governmental bodies around the world, gathers industry professionals worldwide, and creates the trainings, standards, and certifications that ensure the industry excels and attracts new workers. CEDIA co-owns Integrated Systems Europe, the world's largest AV and systems integration exhibition, and founded CEDIA Expo, the world's largest annual residential technology show. Today, over 30,000 CEDIA members deliver home technology solutions that enrich our lives. Learn more about CEDIA at www.cedia.net.
