"The Starlet in Cabin Number Seven" – New Novel Captures Early Hollywood, Mystery, Romance
Author Chrysteen Braun’s third book in her Guestbook series offers a look into the 1930s mysterious Hollywood glamour and sweet romance.
Coto de Caza, CA, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Protagonist Annie Parker is back, and she has another mystery to solve. In the third installment of The Guest Book Trilogy, Annie continues uncovering secrets locked away in the vintage cabins she is restoring. This time she discovers a connection to the glamorous days of old Hollywood in “The Starlet in Cabin Number Seven.”
Annie’s newest client Hudson Fisher and his wife Constance learn that Hudson’s emotionally distant mother was an aspiring starlet and stayed in one of the cabins. This serves as the throughline of the novel, as Annie and Noah solidify their relationship and Annie’s friend Sarah comes to the cabins to start anew.
Reviews have been glowing for previous installments of the trilogy, which average 4.5 stars with dozens of positive comments.
“Living in Lake Arrowhead, I so enjoyed reading about all the familiar places Chrysteen wrote about! It was so fun to read about a character who lives where you live, and try and figure out where her cabins are, and where she goes with Noah to eat. Her research of the area is spot on, and can't wait to read the last of the trilogy!” said reader Jaqueline L. Cooper in an Amazon review.
Other notable reviews:
"Chrysteen Braun creates a masterpiece with smooth storytelling that juxtaposes the serenity of the mountains with the eruptive chaos of dangerous secrets and ends with a bang. What a terrific story! What a talented writer!" —San Francisco Book Review
"Masterfully written, intriguing, mystifying, and spooky...an entertaining work that will keep the reader hooked until the end." —Readers' Favorite
"Great for fans of Julia Kelly’s The Light Over London and Audrey Niffenegger’s The Time Traveler’s Wife."—BookLife
"The Starlet in Cabin Number Seven" is now available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats on major online retailers, including Amazon and Ingram. The book is distributed by Bublish, Inc. Connect with Chrysteen at chrsteenbraun.com. To learn about Bublish and its publishing services, visit bublish.com.
About the Author
Chrysteen Braun is a California native, born and raised in Long Beach. The mountains, where she and her husband had a second home, were the inspiration for her first three books, Her writing crosses genres of Women's Fiction with relationships, and a little mystery and intrigue. She’s published articles about her field of interior design and remodeling for trade publications as well as her local newspaper. She lives in Coto de Caza with her husband Larry and two Siamese cats.
