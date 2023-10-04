Announcing the*gamehers Awards 2024: Celebrating Women in Gaming
In a significant move to champion female representation in gaming, the*gamehers Awards 2024 will occur on March 1 in Atlanta, GA. Dedicated to recognizing the outstanding talent and contributions of women—from gamers to industry leaders—the event underscores the value of gender equality in digital gaming. Rebecca Dixon, CEO of the*gamehers, emphasized it as a testament to women being game-changers. Key supporters include PrizePicks, Skillshot Media, and iFOLIO.
Atlanta, GA, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- the*gamehers are taking a step towards celebrating and uplifting female representation within the gaming community and have announced the*gamehers Awards 2024. Slated to take place on Friday, March 1, 2024, in the city of Atlanta, GA, this event is meant to be a beacon of recognition and support for women in the gaming world.
the*gamehers Awards strives to illuminate the exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation of women in the gaming industry. From players, developers, and streamers to industry magnates, the*gamehers' aim is to commend the contributions and advancements driven by women and underline the importance of gender equality in the realm of digital play.
"We believe in the power of community and representation. the*gamehers Awards isn't just a ceremony; it's a statement that women are not only players, but also game-changers in this dynamic industry," stated Rebecca Dixon, CEO & Founder of the*gamehers.
Key Event Details:
- Date: Friday, March 1, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Objective: To recognize, celebrate, and elevate the achievements and impact of women in the gaming industry.
the*gamehers is honored to be backed by their esteemed partners, who share a vision for a more inclusive gaming universe:
- PrizePicks: The leaders in daily fantasy sports, PrizePicks brings the spirit of fair play and competition. Their invaluable support ensures the*gamehers Awards continues to shine a spotlight on female talent.
- Skillshot Media: Recognized for their unmatched prowess in esports production and solutions, Skillshot Media’s association fortifies our belief that women are an integral part of the esports narrative.
- iFOLIO: As a powerhouse in digital portfolios, iFolio's partnership showcases their commitment to highlighting the best and brightest, allowing the accomplishments of our nominees to be displayed in a truly modern and digital-forward manner.
the*gamehers Awards 2024 hopes to inspire a new wave of female gamers, developers, and professionals to break barriers and redefine the gaming sphere.
For more information, tickets, or media inquiries, please contact Jennifer Dolinka at jennifer@thegamehers.com.
About the*gamehers:
the*gamehers is a community-driven platform dedicated to celebrating and advocating for women within the gaming ecosystem. Through events, awards, and continuous initiatives, the*gamehers underscores the significance of female representation and influence in the gaming industry. To learn more, visit www.thegamehers.com.
Contact
Jennifer Dolinka
404-285-8121
www.thegamehers.com
