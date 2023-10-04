Announcing the*gamehers Awards 2024: Celebrating Women in Gaming

In a significant move to champion female representation in gaming, the*gamehers Awards 2024 will occur on March 1 in Atlanta, GA. Dedicated to recognizing the outstanding talent and contributions of women—from gamers to industry leaders—the event underscores the value of gender equality in digital gaming. Rebecca Dixon, CEO of the*gamehers, emphasized it as a testament to women being game-changers. Key supporters include PrizePicks, Skillshot Media, and iFOLIO.