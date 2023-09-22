Men of Henry County Initiative Launches to Empower Men, Strengthen Families and Help Transform Communities

For over a decade, Furthering Fathering has been known for its commitment to promoting responsible fatherhood, youth leadership, and parent engagement in the community. They are now launching the "Men of Henry County" initiative with the goal of empowering men, strengthening families, and transforming communities through health, support, and growth. This initiative offers a range of services, including brotherhood, leadership, marriage coaching, child support guidance, and employment readiness.