Men of Henry County Initiative Launches to Empower Men, Strengthen Families and Help Transform Communities
For over a decade, Furthering Fathering has been known for its commitment to promoting responsible fatherhood, youth leadership, and parent engagement in the community. They are now launching the "Men of Henry County" initiative with the goal of empowering men, strengthening families, and transforming communities through health, support, and growth. This initiative offers a range of services, including brotherhood, leadership, marriage coaching, child support guidance, and employment readiness.
Stockbridge, GA, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- For over a decade, Furthering Fathering has built a reputation of integrity and consistency working in the community elevating responsible fatherhood, youth leadership and parent engagement. The launch of the “Men of Henry County” initiative is aimed to empower men, strengthen families, and help transform communities and lead men on a journey of health, support, and growth.
The “Men of Henry County” Initiative will meet men at their personal needs while connecting them into an ecosystem of support. Registrants are connecting to Furthering Fathering for brotherhood and fellowship; however, also provided are leadership, marriage coaching, help navigating child support or filing a legitimation petition, and employment readiness.
“It is my sincere belief that every leadership position a man holds is ultimately a fatherhood position,” states Jeremy Maynard, CEO and Co-founder of Furthering Fathering. Furthering Fathering transcended nationwide by planting roots in Henry County, Georgia. Lamont Jones operates the Georgia office with a team of fatherhood experts.
In partnership with the office of Mayor Anthony Ford, Furthering Fathering will host its kickoff breakfast Saturday, September 23 at 9am at the Merle Manders Center in Stockbridge, GA.
With the support of Mayor Ford, the initial focus will be a “Men’s Health Fair” in the City of Stockbridge and to raise Mental Health Awareness among men. A hallmark of every interactivity and event hosted by Furthering Fathering is to create opportunities and experiences for men in attendance to have a safe space to speak about life’s challenges in a safe and judgement free environment. “We grow at the speed of quality relationships and with more we can do more,” states Lamont Jones, CEO and Co-founder of Furthering Fathering.
If you would like more information about Furthering Fathering, please visit their website at www.furtheringfathering.org.
The “Men of Henry County” Initiative will meet men at their personal needs while connecting them into an ecosystem of support. Registrants are connecting to Furthering Fathering for brotherhood and fellowship; however, also provided are leadership, marriage coaching, help navigating child support or filing a legitimation petition, and employment readiness.
“It is my sincere belief that every leadership position a man holds is ultimately a fatherhood position,” states Jeremy Maynard, CEO and Co-founder of Furthering Fathering. Furthering Fathering transcended nationwide by planting roots in Henry County, Georgia. Lamont Jones operates the Georgia office with a team of fatherhood experts.
In partnership with the office of Mayor Anthony Ford, Furthering Fathering will host its kickoff breakfast Saturday, September 23 at 9am at the Merle Manders Center in Stockbridge, GA.
With the support of Mayor Ford, the initial focus will be a “Men’s Health Fair” in the City of Stockbridge and to raise Mental Health Awareness among men. A hallmark of every interactivity and event hosted by Furthering Fathering is to create opportunities and experiences for men in attendance to have a safe space to speak about life’s challenges in a safe and judgement free environment. “We grow at the speed of quality relationships and with more we can do more,” states Lamont Jones, CEO and Co-founder of Furthering Fathering.
If you would like more information about Furthering Fathering, please visit their website at www.furtheringfathering.org.
Contact
Furthering FatheringContact
Lamont Jones
646-643-0000
www.furtheringfathering.org
Lamont Jones
646-643-0000
www.furtheringfathering.org
Categories