OnTrack Champions Education with $55,000 in Scholarships Awarded to High School Graduates Nationwide

OnTrack, dedicated to college readiness, granted $55,000 in scholarships to17 standout students this year. Hanifa Savage and Morriah Piñon spotlight the pivotal role of mentors in their journeys. Since 2018, OnTrack has allocated over $200,000 in scholarships. Anchored in Dr. Richard E. Caruso's vision and the Uncommon Individual Foundation, OnTrack champions first-generation students, aiming for universal college accessibility through transformative mentorship.