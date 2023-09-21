Atlanta Celebrates Photography Marks 25th Anniversary with a Celebration of Hip-Hop Artistry and Signature ACP Festival Events
Atlanta Celebrates Photography (ACP) is marking 25 years of cultivating opportunities for lens-based artists throughout the Southeast, starting with its September 23 ACP Auction Gala, followed by refined ACP Festival programming including the ACP + MINT Emerging Artist Fellowship Exhibition and a Rich Frishman Artist Talk in partnership with the CDC.
Atlanta, GA, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- For 25 years, Atlanta Celebrates Photography (ACP) has cultivated access to and appreciation for photographic arts, showcased the power of photography, and enriched the cultural arts community in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast. ACP originally made its mark supporting the arts community through its signature annual photography festival and has now expanded its year-round programming to include public art, professional development programs, an emerging artist fellowship, and much more. Building on this foundation, ACP kicks off its next 25 years with refined Festival programming, beginning with its September 23 ACP Auction Gala.
The 2023 ACP Auction Gala is a world-class photography auction with unique art and experiences. The evening event, hosted at the Delta Flight Museum, will pay tribute to another monumental event, the 50th anniversary of hip hop.
“The 50th anniversary of hip hop is an opportunity to recognize the incredible impact our city has had on the genre, and further, how that extends to all modes of visual culture – fashion, dance, music and, of course, photography,” said Lindsey O’Connor, executive director of ACP. “The 25th anniversary ACP Auction Gala is the ideal platform to honor the prolific past, present, and future of hip hop and highlight the many hometown heroes who have shaped the genre.”
In addition to live and silent auctions, the ACP Auction Gala will feature music from DJ’s Dallas Austin and Jazzy T, and a Southern Luxe menu by Dennis Dean. This year's event also celebrates three honorees who are pivotal to the legacy and future of photography in Atlanta and beyond:
- Shannon McCollum is a self-taught photographer known for capturing the spirit and energy of some of the world’s most legendary performers, and political and cultural icons. His documentation of the early years of Atlanta's hip-hop scene helped to cement the city’s place as the heart and soul of the genre.
- Flo Ngala is an emerging photographer selected as one of the 2023 ACP Ones to Watch. She is recognized for her accomplishments in fine art and commercial photography, including her role in documenting one of fashion's most glamorous nights, the Met Gala.
- Anna Walker Skillman, co-owner and creative director of Jackson Fine Art, is recognized for her outstanding contributions to contemporary photography and her unmatched cultivation of artists and collectors for more than 30 years.
“The ACP Auction Gala is a premier event for fine art photography enthusiasts and collectors, providing access to one-of-a-kind works from both established and emerging artists, and we are thrilled to shine the spotlight on hip-hop artists,” said Mary Stanley, board chair for ACP. “The Gala supports ACP’s mission to provide meaningful opportunities for photographers, to support underserved lens-based artists, and to create connection through dynamic programming and public art.”
Auction Gala tickets start at $300, and are available to purchase through Friday, September 22.
Following the Auction Gala, ACP will present select fall programs that promote photography throughout Atlanta. The 2023 ACP Festival features:
- ACP + MINT Emerging Artist Fellowship Exhibition. On September 30, ACP and MINT Gallery will host an opening reception for the 2023 Emerging Artist Fellows and On The Verge cohort. Emerging Artist Fellow Chelsea Mukenya and Runner-Up Azya Lashelle will open solo exhibitions, and a group exhibition will feature works from the On the Verge cohort: Emily Llamazales, Jackson Markovic, Spencer Charles Greene, Sydney A. Foster, Tori Larkins-Graham, and Tyler Yvette Wilson. The three concurrent exhibitions will run for four weeks, from September 30 through October 28.
- In conjunction with Atlanta Art Week, ACP + MINT Open Gallery & Open Studios: On October 4 from 6-8 PM, ACP and MINT host an open exhibition and open studios event in conjunction with Atlanta Art Week. The Emerging Artist and On The Verge exhibitions will be on view, and the artists-in-residence at MINT will showcase their creative spaces. This is a rare opportunity to meet the artists included in the exhibitions on view and connect with artists in their studios.
- Ghosts of Segregation: Photographs of Rich Frishman, presented by the David J. Sencer CDC Museum and ACP. The David J. Sencer CDC Museum and ACP are proud to host Ghosts of Segregation: Photographs of Rich Frishman, opening at the CDC Museum on October 16. The CDC Museum and ACP are presenting Ghosts of Segregation as a catalyst for understanding and reconciliation about the impact of racism on American society, including public health. From segregated schools to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama to a recent church firebombing in Louisiana, Frishman’s photographs show how our surroundings bear witness to history, reminding us where we have been, where we are now, and crucially asking, “where do we go from here?” Ghosts of Segregation: Photographs of Rich Frishman runs through May 24, 2024.
- Artist Talk with Rich Frishman: On Thursday, October 19 at 5:30 PM, ACP and the CDC Museum will host an Artist Talk with Rich Frishman in conjunction with his solo exhibition. Frishman will discuss this photographic series. The event is free to attend with registration.
Additional information, tickets and registration can be found at atlantacelebratesphotography.org.
About ACP:
Atlanta Celebrates Photography is an Atlanta-based non-profit committed to the photographic arts as a robust and inclusive cultural force for enrichment, inspiration, and transformation. Through its festival, public art installations, portfolio reviews, lectures, fellowships, and community programs, ACP pushes the boundaries of photography’s creative potential and reach. For more information, visit atlantacelebratesphotography.org.
The 2023 ACP Auction Gala is a world-class photography auction with unique art and experiences. The evening event, hosted at the Delta Flight Museum, will pay tribute to another monumental event, the 50th anniversary of hip hop.
“The 50th anniversary of hip hop is an opportunity to recognize the incredible impact our city has had on the genre, and further, how that extends to all modes of visual culture – fashion, dance, music and, of course, photography,” said Lindsey O’Connor, executive director of ACP. “The 25th anniversary ACP Auction Gala is the ideal platform to honor the prolific past, present, and future of hip hop and highlight the many hometown heroes who have shaped the genre.”
In addition to live and silent auctions, the ACP Auction Gala will feature music from DJ’s Dallas Austin and Jazzy T, and a Southern Luxe menu by Dennis Dean. This year's event also celebrates three honorees who are pivotal to the legacy and future of photography in Atlanta and beyond:
- Shannon McCollum is a self-taught photographer known for capturing the spirit and energy of some of the world’s most legendary performers, and political and cultural icons. His documentation of the early years of Atlanta's hip-hop scene helped to cement the city’s place as the heart and soul of the genre.
- Flo Ngala is an emerging photographer selected as one of the 2023 ACP Ones to Watch. She is recognized for her accomplishments in fine art and commercial photography, including her role in documenting one of fashion's most glamorous nights, the Met Gala.
- Anna Walker Skillman, co-owner and creative director of Jackson Fine Art, is recognized for her outstanding contributions to contemporary photography and her unmatched cultivation of artists and collectors for more than 30 years.
“The ACP Auction Gala is a premier event for fine art photography enthusiasts and collectors, providing access to one-of-a-kind works from both established and emerging artists, and we are thrilled to shine the spotlight on hip-hop artists,” said Mary Stanley, board chair for ACP. “The Gala supports ACP’s mission to provide meaningful opportunities for photographers, to support underserved lens-based artists, and to create connection through dynamic programming and public art.”
Auction Gala tickets start at $300, and are available to purchase through Friday, September 22.
Following the Auction Gala, ACP will present select fall programs that promote photography throughout Atlanta. The 2023 ACP Festival features:
- ACP + MINT Emerging Artist Fellowship Exhibition. On September 30, ACP and MINT Gallery will host an opening reception for the 2023 Emerging Artist Fellows and On The Verge cohort. Emerging Artist Fellow Chelsea Mukenya and Runner-Up Azya Lashelle will open solo exhibitions, and a group exhibition will feature works from the On the Verge cohort: Emily Llamazales, Jackson Markovic, Spencer Charles Greene, Sydney A. Foster, Tori Larkins-Graham, and Tyler Yvette Wilson. The three concurrent exhibitions will run for four weeks, from September 30 through October 28.
- In conjunction with Atlanta Art Week, ACP + MINT Open Gallery & Open Studios: On October 4 from 6-8 PM, ACP and MINT host an open exhibition and open studios event in conjunction with Atlanta Art Week. The Emerging Artist and On The Verge exhibitions will be on view, and the artists-in-residence at MINT will showcase their creative spaces. This is a rare opportunity to meet the artists included in the exhibitions on view and connect with artists in their studios.
- Ghosts of Segregation: Photographs of Rich Frishman, presented by the David J. Sencer CDC Museum and ACP. The David J. Sencer CDC Museum and ACP are proud to host Ghosts of Segregation: Photographs of Rich Frishman, opening at the CDC Museum on October 16. The CDC Museum and ACP are presenting Ghosts of Segregation as a catalyst for understanding and reconciliation about the impact of racism on American society, including public health. From segregated schools to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama to a recent church firebombing in Louisiana, Frishman’s photographs show how our surroundings bear witness to history, reminding us where we have been, where we are now, and crucially asking, “where do we go from here?” Ghosts of Segregation: Photographs of Rich Frishman runs through May 24, 2024.
- Artist Talk with Rich Frishman: On Thursday, October 19 at 5:30 PM, ACP and the CDC Museum will host an Artist Talk with Rich Frishman in conjunction with his solo exhibition. Frishman will discuss this photographic series. The event is free to attend with registration.
Additional information, tickets and registration can be found at atlantacelebratesphotography.org.
About ACP:
Atlanta Celebrates Photography is an Atlanta-based non-profit committed to the photographic arts as a robust and inclusive cultural force for enrichment, inspiration, and transformation. Through its festival, public art installations, portfolio reviews, lectures, fellowships, and community programs, ACP pushes the boundaries of photography’s creative potential and reach. For more information, visit atlantacelebratesphotography.org.
Contact
Atlanta Celebrates PhotographyContact
Candace McCaffery
678-640-7822
https://www.atlantacelebratesphotography.org/
Candace McCaffery
678-640-7822
https://www.atlantacelebratesphotography.org/
Categories