Atlanta Celebrates Photography Marks 25th Anniversary with a Celebration of Hip-Hop Artistry and Signature ACP Festival Events

Atlanta Celebrates Photography (ACP) is marking 25 years of cultivating opportunities for lens-based artists throughout the Southeast, starting with its September 23 ACP Auction Gala, followed by refined ACP Festival programming including the ACP + MINT Emerging Artist Fellowship Exhibition and a Rich Frishman Artist Talk in partnership with the CDC.