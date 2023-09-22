The Clemente Course in the Humanities Names New Executive Director Dr. Aaron Rosen
New York, NY, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Board of Directors of The Clemente Course in the Humanities announces the appointment of its new Executive Director, Aaron Rosen, PhD.
Clemente is a national not-for-profit that delivers transformative, free college courses to economically disadvantaged adults. Since Clemente’s founder Earl Shorris first offered free humanities courses in New York City more than twenty-five years ago, Clemente has grown to include dozens of programs around the country and been honored by a National Humanities Medal.
Clemente’s Board was impressed by Dr. Rosen’s passion for reaching and supporting underserved communities. He comes to Clemente with an extensive track record working with diverse students, from Middle Eastern and South Asian immigrants in London to U.S. military veterans and Native Americans in Billings, Montana to African American and Latin American ministry students in Washington, DC.
Clemente prizes both access and excellence, with rigorous courses certified by Bard College. Dr. Rosen is ideally positioned to sustain and enhance this tradition of excellence. After receiving his PhD from the University of Cambridge, he began his career teaching at Columbia, Oxford, and Yale Universities. Dr. Rosen then moved to King’s College London, where he co-founded one of the first BA programs in Liberal Arts in England.
Most recently, Dr. Rosen served as Director of the Henry Luce III Center for the Arts and Religion at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C. He is the author or editor of many books, including What Would Jesus See? and Art and Religion in the 21st Century, and has curated dozens of art exhibitions around the world and earned an international reputation for bringing diverse communities together through creative projects.
Dr. Rosen said, “I am thrilled to join Clemente at this pivotal moment in higher education as students face increasing hurdles and financial burdens. Clemente has succeeded by doing the opposite of what most higher education institutions have done recently. Instead of building grand structures, it educates people in spaces embedded in their communities. As college tuition soars, it remains free. As many colleges curtail or eliminate humanities programs, Clemente wagers on their enduring value.”
Dr. Rosen has outlined a dynamic vision for Clemente’s future, which includes raising funds to support the creation of new programs around the country. In addition to continuing to invest in underserved urban communities, Clemente will play an increasing role in rural communities through online offerings.
Dr. Rosen succeeds Ms. Lela Hilton as executive director. Hilton, the organization’s first executive director, will serve as Special Consultant to the National Academic Director before retiring from Clemente in March.
James Shorris, President of the Board, said: “I am delighted that Clemente has been able to attract a new Executive Director with Aaron’s stellar academic and leadership credentials. His passion for Clemente and its mission was palpable from the moment we first met him, and he has already challenged us with new ideas and strategies for building upon and expanding Clemente and serving its students. The Board thanks Lela for her inspirational service to Clemente, leaving the organization in an excellent position as it embarks on a new phase of growth.”
