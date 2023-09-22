The Clemente Course in the Humanities Names New Executive Director Dr. Aaron Rosen

The Board of Directors of The Clemente Course in the Humanities announces the appointment of its new Executive Director, Aaron Rosen, PhD. Clemente is a national not-for-profit that delivers transformative, free college courses to economically disadvantaged adults. Dr. Rosen has outlined a dynamic vision for Clemente’s future, which includes raising funds to support the creation of new programs around the country.