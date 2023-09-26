Code Tenderloin & Renegade.Health Continues to Expand Partnership Between East Bay and San Francisco to Address Social Determinants During Sexual Health Awareness Month
Code Tenderloin and Renegade.Health is expanding its partnership with Renegade.Health during Sexual Health Awareness Month with at-home testing kits for STIs with partner organizations in the Tenderloin and throughout San Francisco communities.
San Francisco, CA, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Code Tenderloin and Renegade.Health is expanding its partnership with Renegade.Health at home testing STIs with partner organizations in the Tenderloin and throughout San Francisco communities. Code Tenderloin works with different organizations by doing community outreach to get individuals vaccinated against COVID and flu. The unique approach Code Tenderloin takes with other organizations helps Code Tenderloin to assist in medical interventions by partnering with health institutions and biotechnology companies in underserved communities. Code Tenderloin has been doing vaccine work since the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore getting creative to get community members to trust the healthcare system. Some of Code Tenderloin's community partners are the University of San Francisco California, and the San Francisco Community Health Center.
Through the continuous relationship with Renegade.Health and Code Tenderloin, which started as a partnership to get Mississippi college students to intern with Renegade.Health for eight weeks. The Summer internship has successfully ended and both organizations are moving in new directions to keep this relationship fresh and innovative. Code Tenderloin and Renegade.Health has come together to provide STI testing for multiple STIs with Renegade.bio at-home testing kit with our partner organization San Francisco Community Health Center and through outreach. The aim is to get more people tested with new biotech home testing kits. While also providing new opportunities for Code Tenderloin community partners to start using these new testing kits as options for testing. Code Tenderloin and Renegade.bio efforts started last week as the testing event took place at San Francisco Community Health Center, and on 9/23/2023 both organization's second testing event was held at Code Tenderloin Mission Office in San Francisco, CA. For this testing event, Renegade.Health provided $15 gift cards on a first come first serve basis. With these two testing events, up to 60 people have engaged with Renegade.Health at home testing kits.
Craig’s Renegade.Health Co-Founder; "We at Renegade.Health is thrilled to collaborate with Code Tenderloin. Their remarkable efforts align with our core mission: to provide care for those who need it the most. Code Tenderloin's dedication to meeting people right where they are stands as a testament to the power of community-driven healthcare."
Renegade.Health: Renegade.Bio, the parent company of Renegade.Health is a next-generation Clinical lab-as-a-service (LaaS) company with Telehealth capabilities.
Code Tenderloin is a non-profit that provides dignity and opportunity through intense job readiness and workforce development programs serving those in need.
