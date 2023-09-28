Parasol Wellness Collaborative Hosts Back to Wellness Open House Events
Elk River, MN, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Parasol Wellness Collaborative is excited to announce upcoming Back to Wellness Open House Events.
These events will be held at both Maple Grove and Otsego locations, and all are invited to come and experience healing spaces, meet collaborators, and learn about new ways to optimize wellness.
October 11, 4-7 pm - Maple Grove Location: 9700 63rd Ave., Ste. 200.
October 12, 4-7 pm - Otsego Location: 9201 Quaday Ave. NE, Ste. 205 and 203.
Parasol Wellness Collaborative is a group of wellness professionals from varied backgrounds working together to provide holistic wrap-around support for clients.
Parasol Wellness Collaborative offers an ever-growing variety of services, including; mental health therapy, medication management, wellness coaching, massage therapy, yoga, physical therapy, nutrition counseling, meditation, and sound healing. This team of experienced professionals is dedicated to helping clients achieve wellness goals by working collaboratively to address the whole person.
Collaborative wellness is a revolutionary approach aimed at enhancing individual health outcomes through an integrated network of professionals. This multidisciplinary team offers a comprehensive range of services, ensuring that all aspects of an individual's well-being are addressed. It means that physical, mental, and emotional health are not treated in isolation but are seen as interconnected elements of a person's overall health. As a result, clients can benefit from increased communication between practitioners, tailored wellness plans, and a more holistic understanding of their health. This synergy often leads to improved treatment outcomes, quicker recovery times, and a deeper insight into maintaining long-term wellness.
While the medical community is busy addressing illness and injury, a gap is left in care for many people who wish to be more proactive about their health or manage symptoms from a more holistic lens. There are few resources in the community that challenge the status quo of a narrow scope of practice by banding together with other professionals. Parasol Wellness Collaborative enjoys nothing more than challenging the status quo.
At the open house events, attendees will have the opportunity to sample some service offerings, enjoy food, mingle with Parasol's team, and participate in a raffle to benefit a favorite local non-profit, Thumbs Up 5K. Parasol Wellness Collaborative is passionate about helping clients reach their wellness goals.
Leah Corder
763-703-6962
www.parasolwellness.com
