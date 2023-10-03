Upgrade Your Apparel with Stahls' Heat Transfer Vinyl, Now at ShirtSpace
ShirtSpace Announces Partnership with Stahls’: Elevating Apparel Decoration Options
Ridgefield, WA, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ShirtSpace, a leading name in the blank apparel industry, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with Stahls', a pioneer in high-quality heat presses, printing equipment, and heat transfer vinyl (HTV) for apparel decoration. This collaboration brings Stahls’ HTV material to the ShirtSpace site, making it easier than ever to get the supplies you need to create custom apparel designs.
Offering over 130 brands and over 6,000 products to shop, ShirtSpace has long been recognized for its commitment to delivering top-notch blank apparel to individuals, businesses, and organizations seeking the highest quality products for their creative ventures. With an extensive range of styles, sizes, and colors, ShirtSpace tees, sweatshirts, and more serve as a canvas for creativity, allowing customers to transform their ideas into reality.
With a remarkable legacy spanning several decades, Stahls’ has earned a reputation as a trustworthy and innovative provider of heat presses and HTV solutions. Professionals trust Stahls’ heat press vinyl in the apparel decoration industry for its durability, vibrant colors, and ease of application. Stahls’ commitment to excellence perfectly aligns with ShirtSpace's dedication to offering the best to its customers.
“We are incredibly excited to offer 16 new Stahls’ heat transfer vinyl products,” said Marlin LeFever, Vice President of Business Development at ShirtSpace. “Their legacy includes delivering top-tier HTV solutions and complements our commitment to providing the finest blank apparel. This partnership allows us to offer our customers a seamless experience of gathering materials for DIY apparel decorating with vinyl, ensuring that creativity knows no bounds.”
Whether for made-to-order t-shirts, promotional merchandise, team uniforms, or personalized accessories, the combination of ShirtSpace's blank apparel and Stahls’ premium vinyl makes it easier and faster for consumers to create their dream DIY projects.
Customers can now explore the synergistic offerings of ShirtSpace and Stahls’ by visiting www.shirtspace.com/stahls. The partnership promises a wide selection of products and a gateway to exploring one's capabilities and creativity.
For media inquiries, please contact: ShirtSpace Marketing Dept., marketing@shirtspace.com, 877.285.7606
About ShirtSpace: ShirtSpace is a premier provider of blank apparel, offering a diverse range of high-quality products for creative individuals, businesses, and organizations. With a commitment to excellence, ShirtSpace serves as the ideal canvas for various customization and decoration techniques.
About Stahls’: With a rich history spanning an impressive 91 years, Stahls’ is a respected name in the apparel decoration industry. Known for exceptional heat transfer solutions, Stahls’ continues to innovate and deliver products that empower businesses and individuals to create outstanding custom designs.
Note: All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.
