ThinkOrbital Hires Former SpaceX, Blue Origin Engineering Manager Brian Corr as Director of Integration and Testing
Corr brings extensive expertise to lead testing, integration efforts for ThinkOrbital and advance its in-space construction technologies.
Boulder, CO, October 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ThinkOrbital, a leading U.S.-based space construction and infrastructure company, announced Brian Corr as its new Director of Integration and Testing. Corr joins ThinkOrbital from his role as Senior Manager of Project Engineering at Blue Origin, and previously spent more than eight years leading critical initiatives for SpaceX, including Crew Dragon and Starshield.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Brian to ThinkOrbital. He brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at SpaceX & Blue Origin leading groundbreaking projects,” said Sebastian Asprella, ThinkOrbital Co-founder and CEO. “His addition to the team fortifies our commitment to delivering reliable, scalable, and innovative technology solutions that will enable us to build large-scale infrastructure in space.”
Corr’s expertise will be instrumental in advancing the company’s mission, Asprella said, by ensuring its in-space construction and autonomous assembly technologies are rigorously tested to meet or exceed the stringent requirements for space applications.
“Brian is enabling us to adopt a disciplined approach to everything, from safety to process control to documentation,” said ThinkOrbital Co-founder and President, Colonel Lee Rosen, (U.S. Air Force, Ret.) and former SpaceX VP of Mission and Launch Ops. “Brian’s test experience from SpaceX Dragon and Starshield is what truly sets him apart. The fact that he had to test spacecraft that held human life in its hands is huge.”
Corr believes ThinkOrbital's technologies are critical to unlocking human potential in space and tackling the next set of challenges faced by the space industry.
“Launching rockets is commonplace now. The new frontier is actually building a permanent presence in space,” Corr said. “In-space welding and construction is the best way to do that at scale. ThinkOrbital’s ToolKit is going to provide a significant amount of service and value to not only low Earth orbit, but the entire new space economy, with its ability to weld, cut, repair, inspect, and do additive manufacturing — and eventually build structures of unprecedented size in orbit.”
“There’s really no constraint once you can do that,” Corr said. “I’m so excited to be on the team making this a reality and building humanity’s future in space.”
About ThinkOrbital
ThinkOrbital Inc. is a construction tools and scalable space infrastructure developer and operator, advancing autonomous in-space assembly and construction capabilities to deliver large-volume cost-efficient space platforms. The ThinkPlatform is a single-launch configured multi-mission space platform up to 4-times the volume of the International Space Station on a single launch, envisioned to serve private and public sector needs such as satellite servicing, space debris removal, in-space manufacturing, research missions, on-orbit storage & refueling, and human habitation. Learn more at thinkorbital.com
