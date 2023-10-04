Goldenberry Farms Announces New Organic Items for Fruit Attraction 2023
Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin, organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya to the European, Canadian, and US Markets.
Madrid, Spain, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Goldenberry Farms® has announced its newly expanded line of organic items, including organic limes and organic coffee, to be on display at Fruit Attraction in Madrid. The focus of this multi-origin program is sustainability, and minimizing gaps which can occur from single-origin commodity items.
Goldenberry Farms is a noted sustainable grower of quality tropical fruit, including physalis, red and purple passionfruit (gulupa), pitaya, red dragon fruit, mangos, and sugar mangos™. The company has most recently expanded into the (organic) commodity space, with it’s multi-origin offering of organic limes, and organic coffee.
The company announced their first arrivals in the US market of Organic Limes in September, from Mexico, as well as new value-packaged dragon fruit.
“As sustainable grower, we are always trying to offer products with the highest quality and also lowest impact. We are very happy to be now offering organics from multiple origins, which can help to mitigate seasonal gaps and normal seasonal issues. Our growing lineup of fresh items offers multi-origin convenience to buyers and importers with reliability and a shared sustainable focus, commented Michelle Adlers, product development supervisor.
“In 2021, we converted to recycled and plant-based packaging and inks, which we continue to improve each year. We are now offering unique presentations which help to better preserve and display the fruit, increasing the awareness and popularity of tropical fruit throughout Europe.”
Goldenberry Farms company features robust social certifications, including a ZOMAC-accredited growing operation in Colombia, as well as wholly owned and managed farms across Latin America. The grower/shipper works with top import partners, distributors, and retailers throughout Europe, and globally.
Goldenberry Farms® will be at Fruit Attraction in Hall 4 (European Pavilion), Booth 4C27. For more information on organic limes, or any Goldenberry Farms product, please contact sales@goldenberryfarms.com.
Goldenberry Farms is a noted sustainable grower of quality tropical fruit, including physalis, red and purple passionfruit (gulupa), pitaya, red dragon fruit, mangos, and sugar mangos™. The company has most recently expanded into the (organic) commodity space, with it’s multi-origin offering of organic limes, and organic coffee.
The company announced their first arrivals in the US market of Organic Limes in September, from Mexico, as well as new value-packaged dragon fruit.
“As sustainable grower, we are always trying to offer products with the highest quality and also lowest impact. We are very happy to be now offering organics from multiple origins, which can help to mitigate seasonal gaps and normal seasonal issues. Our growing lineup of fresh items offers multi-origin convenience to buyers and importers with reliability and a shared sustainable focus, commented Michelle Adlers, product development supervisor.
“In 2021, we converted to recycled and plant-based packaging and inks, which we continue to improve each year. We are now offering unique presentations which help to better preserve and display the fruit, increasing the awareness and popularity of tropical fruit throughout Europe.”
Goldenberry Farms company features robust social certifications, including a ZOMAC-accredited growing operation in Colombia, as well as wholly owned and managed farms across Latin America. The grower/shipper works with top import partners, distributors, and retailers throughout Europe, and globally.
Goldenberry Farms® will be at Fruit Attraction in Hall 4 (European Pavilion), Booth 4C27. For more information on organic limes, or any Goldenberry Farms product, please contact sales@goldenberryfarms.com.
Contact
Goldenberry FarmsContact
Michelle Anders
888-973-6133
www.goldenberryfarms.com
Michelle Anders
888-973-6133
www.goldenberryfarms.com
Categories