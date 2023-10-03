World Innovation League (WIL): a Canadian Force for Purpose-Driven Innovation and Empowerment
Uchi Uchibeke, founder of NaijaHacks and CEO of Chimoney, introduces World Innovation League (WIL), a not-for-profit fostering innovation and diversity. WIL unveils the Diverse Tech Talent Program (DTTP), addressing diversity challenges in tech.
Toronto, Canada, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Uchi Uchibeke, founder and community builder known for catalyzing innovation through Africa's largest hackathon, NaijaHacks, and his work in financial inclusion and economic empowerment as the Founder and CEO of Chimoney, a Techstars-backed Toronto-based company, is unveiling his latest endeavour. World Innovation League (WIL), a Canadian not-for-profit organization, is set to inspire more innovation and diversity in Canadian tech and beyond.
Uchi Uchibeke's mission to empower builders, innovators, and startups globally has been nothing short of remarkable. Beginning with the inception of NaijaHacks, Africa's largest hackathon to the launch of AfricaHacks, a platform that fosters tech career growth, hackathons, and startup incubation, Uchibeke provided platforms and opportunities for tens of thousands of talented individuals across Africa and North America to collaborate and create impactful solutions and Startups.
Driven by an unwavering commitment to financial inclusion, his leadership as CEO of Chimoney gained recognition with Chimoney joining the Google for Startups Accelerator, receiving funding from Techstars, joining the XRPL Accelerator with funding from Ripple and getting backing from Interledger, Celo, and Ripple. Uchibeke's leadership at Chimoney grew Chimoney’s reach to support payouts to Banks in one hundred countries, mobile wallets, gift cards, and crypto.
Speaking from Toronto, Canada, Uchi Uchibeke, Executive Director of World Innovation League said, "Starting from my roots in Nigeria, venturing into the heart of Saskatchewan, and eventually finding my place in the bustling tech hub of Toronto, my journey has been nothing short of transformative. Along this path, I've discovered that hackathons were the spark that ignited my career, propelling me from an engineering leader to a tech entrepreneur.” He adds that “NaijaHacks, AfricaHacks, and now, World Innovation League (WIL), are my way of extending this transformative experience to others. These platforms provide the opportunity to not just build and innovate but to thrive and scale. I'm thrilled and honoured to lead this charge, empowering individuals to break barriers, pioneer innovation, and foster positive change. From NaijaHacks to AfricaHacks, and now with WIL, we're taking it to the next level, with diversity and inclusion firmly at the core of our mission."
Today, Uchi Uchibeke's vision reaches new heights with the launch of World Innovation League (WIL). This groundbreaking platform is poised to revolutionize the way we approach innovation, collaboration, and problem-solving with diversity and inclusion at the core of the work that WIL will do. WIL's mission is clear and profound: to empower builders, innovators, and entrepreneurs worldwide to solve problems and create a better future.
WIL's vision extends beyond empowering individuals; it aims to create a global network of change-makers who collaborate and contribute to sustainable solutions for the world's most pressing challenges. As an umbrella not-for-profit, WIL consolidates Uchi Uchibeke's impactful social initiatives under one unified banner and brings expertise in launching and scaling programs in partnership with the world's largest tech companies and federal governments in Africa.
As Uchi Uchibeke and WIL embark on this transformative journey, they extend an open invitation to innovators, partners, and philanthropists to join this global movement. Together, their mission is to bring purpose-driven innovation to scale and make a meaningful impact on the world's most significant challenges.
In a dual announcement, WIL also unveils its flagship initiative, the Diverse Tech Talent Program (DTTP), to train up to 500 Canadians in Tech skills before Summer 2024. In collaboration with esteemed partners Atila, Co.Lab, Riipen, and Skillhat, DTTP is set to revolutionize the tech industry. This transformative program addresses workforce diversity challenges while unlocking significant economic opportunities for underrepresented groups, including Black Canadians and new immigrant by increasing the representation of Black Canadians in high-demand tech roles. DTTP will provide targeted tech training to prepare participants for high-demand roles, including roles in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Finance, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, and Healthcare. Participants will acquire skills in Web Development, Product Management and Business Analysis, and UI/UX Design (Product Design), preparing them for successful careers in these dynamic fields.
For more information about Uchi Uchibeke, World Innovation League (WIL), and the impactful Diverse Tech Talent Program (DTTP), please visit World Innovation League. Take your first step towards a future of purpose-driven innovation and collaboration.
Disclaimer:
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, financial instruments, or investments.
Uchi Uchibeke's mission to empower builders, innovators, and startups globally has been nothing short of remarkable. Beginning with the inception of NaijaHacks, Africa's largest hackathon to the launch of AfricaHacks, a platform that fosters tech career growth, hackathons, and startup incubation, Uchibeke provided platforms and opportunities for tens of thousands of talented individuals across Africa and North America to collaborate and create impactful solutions and Startups.
Driven by an unwavering commitment to financial inclusion, his leadership as CEO of Chimoney gained recognition with Chimoney joining the Google for Startups Accelerator, receiving funding from Techstars, joining the XRPL Accelerator with funding from Ripple and getting backing from Interledger, Celo, and Ripple. Uchibeke's leadership at Chimoney grew Chimoney’s reach to support payouts to Banks in one hundred countries, mobile wallets, gift cards, and crypto.
Speaking from Toronto, Canada, Uchi Uchibeke, Executive Director of World Innovation League said, "Starting from my roots in Nigeria, venturing into the heart of Saskatchewan, and eventually finding my place in the bustling tech hub of Toronto, my journey has been nothing short of transformative. Along this path, I've discovered that hackathons were the spark that ignited my career, propelling me from an engineering leader to a tech entrepreneur.” He adds that “NaijaHacks, AfricaHacks, and now, World Innovation League (WIL), are my way of extending this transformative experience to others. These platforms provide the opportunity to not just build and innovate but to thrive and scale. I'm thrilled and honoured to lead this charge, empowering individuals to break barriers, pioneer innovation, and foster positive change. From NaijaHacks to AfricaHacks, and now with WIL, we're taking it to the next level, with diversity and inclusion firmly at the core of our mission."
Today, Uchi Uchibeke's vision reaches new heights with the launch of World Innovation League (WIL). This groundbreaking platform is poised to revolutionize the way we approach innovation, collaboration, and problem-solving with diversity and inclusion at the core of the work that WIL will do. WIL's mission is clear and profound: to empower builders, innovators, and entrepreneurs worldwide to solve problems and create a better future.
WIL's vision extends beyond empowering individuals; it aims to create a global network of change-makers who collaborate and contribute to sustainable solutions for the world's most pressing challenges. As an umbrella not-for-profit, WIL consolidates Uchi Uchibeke's impactful social initiatives under one unified banner and brings expertise in launching and scaling programs in partnership with the world's largest tech companies and federal governments in Africa.
As Uchi Uchibeke and WIL embark on this transformative journey, they extend an open invitation to innovators, partners, and philanthropists to join this global movement. Together, their mission is to bring purpose-driven innovation to scale and make a meaningful impact on the world's most significant challenges.
In a dual announcement, WIL also unveils its flagship initiative, the Diverse Tech Talent Program (DTTP), to train up to 500 Canadians in Tech skills before Summer 2024. In collaboration with esteemed partners Atila, Co.Lab, Riipen, and Skillhat, DTTP is set to revolutionize the tech industry. This transformative program addresses workforce diversity challenges while unlocking significant economic opportunities for underrepresented groups, including Black Canadians and new immigrant by increasing the representation of Black Canadians in high-demand tech roles. DTTP will provide targeted tech training to prepare participants for high-demand roles, including roles in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Finance, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, and Healthcare. Participants will acquire skills in Web Development, Product Management and Business Analysis, and UI/UX Design (Product Design), preparing them for successful careers in these dynamic fields.
For more information about Uchi Uchibeke, World Innovation League (WIL), and the impactful Diverse Tech Talent Program (DTTP), please visit World Innovation League. Take your first step towards a future of purpose-driven innovation and collaboration.
Disclaimer:
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, financial instruments, or investments.
Contact
World Innovation LeagueContact
Uchi Uchibeke
+1 647-933-0831
https://worldinnovationleague.com
Uchi Uchibeke
+1 647-933-0831
https://worldinnovationleague.com
Categories