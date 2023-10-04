Marlene K. Cook Honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Longton, KS, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Maureen K. Cook of Longton, Kansas, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the healthcare industry.
About Maureen K. Cook
Marlene K. Cook is an RN and OR Supervisor with Fredonia Regional Hospital, based in Fredonia, Kansas. She is responsible for OR, med/surg, and ER nursing.
Marlene earned A.S.N. from Excelsior College and belongs to A.O.R.N. and K.O.N.L.S
In her spare time, Marlene enjoys farming, horseback riding, stockcar racing, and being with her family.
