New Boutique Tiny House of Fashion at Fair Oaks Mall, as Seen on Shark Tank's Instagram Highlighted by Mark Cuban
Tap Your Heels and Shake Your Pearls for This New Boutique Storefront as Seen on Shark Tank's Instagram (@sharktankabc), TV, Newspaper & Radio. Your Key to an Exclusive and Elegant Way to Shop at Tiny House of Fashion.
Fairfax, VA, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Danelle Johnson, a prominent fashion innovator in the local DMV area, has announced the opening on November 1, 2023 of an exclusive, elegant and exquisite boutique, Tiny House of Fashion. Tiny House of Fashion was once mobile, but is now offering a storefront experience. Their location will be at Fair Oaks Mall (11750 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax, VA). Shoppers are in for a treat as the renowned Tiny House of Fashion presents a "Celebrity for Less" environment with handmade and custom pieces.
Get ready to stand out and make a sartorial statement. Eschewing timelessness trends, each item will harmonize with one's look, no matter what's the occasion. Offering only the highest caliber of quality, their beautiful collections promise to elevate one's poise and grace one movement at a time.
Tiny House of Fashion is excited to share their vision for fashion-forward styles to give fashionistas everywhere access to luxurious designs and invite all fashion-lovers on their newest journey. Join Tiny House of Fashion in celebrating their new location.
Social Media: @tinyhouseoffashion
Website: tinyhouseoffashion.com
Contact
Danelle Johnson
