Real Witches Take on Hollywood Revealing Their Top Magickal Movies
Long-running YouTube livestream “The Witches Movie Coven” reveals Top 10 during livestream Halloween special on October 11.
West Holywood, CA, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- What started as a fun way to celebrate the season has become a weekly must-see for practicing witches across the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Australia. Real life witches from around the world have been gathering each Wednesday night for the past year for a livestream chat featuring their favorite celebrity witches. These real-life practitioners of magick do not meet to talk about spells, rituals or the usual hocus pocus. They’re here to talk about witches and magick in movies. One year and dozens of movies later, The Witch’s Movie Coven, comprised of 5 modern celebrity witches, is making its first anniversary by revealing the coven’s top 10 lists during a livestreamed October 11 special.
In this unique livestream chat format, the Witch's Movie Coven panel interacts with witches worldwide, fielding comments and answering the question, “What do real witches think of movie witches?"
Joining host and “Good Witch of Hollywood,” Patti Negri (Ghost Adventures) is her panel of real celebrity witches including “The Gentleman Psychic” Richard-Lael Lillard (Ghost Adventures), Courtney Buckley (Scared & Alone), author Jason Mankey (The Horned God) and author-journalist Heather Greene (Lights, Camera, Witchcraft). They convene every Wednesday night at 9PM ET (6PM PT) to discuss the accuracy of witch portrayals in movies from the days of classic Hollywood to modern blockbusters.
The Witch’s Movie Coven was born out of a conversation between Patti Negri and producer Rob Cohen when Patti asked: “Why are there so many YouTube shows around Halloween about Slasher Movies? What about Witchy Movies?” That was all it took. In September 2022, Co-Conspiracy Entertainment created and began producing this unusual and surprising format for witches by witches.
In each livestream episode, Patti, and her coven, along with a curated live chat, debate the magical merits of their favorite witchy movies from “The Witch” to “Hocus Pocus” and pass final judgment. Will it be “wands up” or “wands down?” And like every good movie witch, it all ends with a witch’s “group cackle.”
The Witch’s Movie Coven Top 10 Special will livestream on YouTube at 9PM ET/6PM PT on October 11, 2023. The Witch’s Movie Coven livestreams Wednesdays on YouTube at 9pm ET/6PM PT. The audio versions of previous episodes can be heard on The Witch’s Movie Coven podcast, available everywhere.
Patti Negri – “Good Witch of Hollywood,” author and celebrity psychic-medium Patti Negri can be seen on TV’s Ghost Adventures and YouTube shows like TFIL: Overnight with Elton Castee. Negri is the international bestselling author of "Old World Magick for the Modern World," and designer of her new line of magickal underwear “Patti’s Power Panties.” She can be found @pattinegri and at www.pattinegri.com.
Richard-Lael Lillard – Richard-Lael Lillard aka The Gentleman Psychic has appeared on Ghost Adventures and paints his way across the United States and Europe on mystic tours. He can be found @thegentlemanpsychic and at TheGentlemanPsychic.com.
Courtney Buckley – Courtney appears as “ghost bait” on the livestream and TV show “Scared and Alone,” and gives witch history tours in Salem, MA. She’s a practicing witch and an avid collector of ethically sourced human remains. She regularly livestreams on her Twitch channel @thefeems.
Heather Greene – Heather Greene is the award-winning author of the book Lights, Camera, Witchcraft: A Critical History of Witches in American Film and Television. She is a witch, freelance editor, and journalist specializing in the occult, magic, and witchcraft. Her articles have appeared on Religion News Service, in Religion Unplugged, and The Washington Post. She can be found at www.heathergreene.net.
Jason Mankey – Internationally renowned witch, pagan historian and author Jason Mankey is a third-degree Gardnerian High Priest who co-runs two Witchcraft covens in the San Francisco Bay Area. He writes the popular blog Raise the Horns and is author of nine books on witchcraft and magick. Jason Mankey can be found at www.panmankey.com.
Co-Conspiracy Entertainment – Co-Conspiracy Entertainment develops and produces television, livestream, podcast, and audio content. www.co-conspiracy.tv
