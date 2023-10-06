New Age Marketing Inc. Delivers Joy Through Successful Toy Drive for Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital
Charlotte, NC, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New Age Marketing Inc., a leading Charlotte-based marketing firm renowned for its commitment to community enrichment, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of its recent toy drive event benefiting Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. This heartwarming initiative has brought more than just toys to the young patients at the hospital.
For the month of September, New Age Marketing Inc. rallied support from representatives and the local community to collect new, unwrapped toys suitable for children of all ages. The response was amazing, with an outpouring of generosity that exceeded expectations.
Jared Poniatowski, Director of Operations and CEO of New Age Marketing Inc., expressed his gratitude and excitement about the toy drive's success:
"We are humbled and delighted by the incredible response to our toy drive for Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. This event embodies the spirit of giving that defines why we do what we do everyday. Thanks to the generosity of our community and staff, we were able to bring some light to these young patients and their families during what can be a challenging time."
New Age Marketing Inc. is a forward-thinking marketing firm celebrated for its innovative strategies and unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on the community. The company remains committed to active support for local causes and charitable endeavors that enhance the lives of those in need. For the month of October, New Age will be supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation by hosting a fundraiser in remembrance and support of those affected by breast cancer.
Naphtali Renae Lamey
(704) 449-7313
newagemarketinginc.net
