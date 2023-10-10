New Principled Technologies Study Reveals Better NLP Performance and Value from Amazon EC2 M7i Instances Featuring 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

In natural language processing (NLP) tests with RoBERTa, Principled Technologies (PT) found that Amazon Elastic Cloud Compute (EC2) M7i instances featuring 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors offered better performance and value than M7g instances with AWS Graviton3 processors.