Suzette Welling’s Debut Novel, "Canvas of Healing," Grabs Prestigious NYC Big Book Award and Pinnacle Book Achievement Award
Tampa, FL, October 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Acclaimed debut author Suzette Welling has been honored with two prominent awards and an honorable mention for her groundbreaking novel, "Canvas of Healing," reflecting a soaring launch into the literary world. The book has garnered the NYC Big Book Award and the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award, two significant recognitions in the realm of literature. In addition, “Canvas of Healing” also received an honorable mention from the Hollywood Book Festival Award.
"Canvas of Healing," published by Art & Soul Press, entwines readers through a poignant journey of resilience, recovery, and redemption, receiving accolades from readers for its deep emotional resonance and masterful storytelling. As Lucy shared in a recent review, "This book was wonderfully well written and engaging! The story is beautiful and full of love and mercy." The novel has been particularly praised for its thoughtful exploration of the impact of friendship and faith on recovery, and for Welling's adept narrative technique, which eloquently navigates through the intricate webs of human emotion and experiences.
Welling humbly credits her life experiences as the catalysts behind her writing. "'Canvas of Healing' is not merely a book," Suzette states, "it is a testament to the healing power of art and storytelling, providing a safe harbor for readers to reflect on their own journeys and challenges. It is my hope that my writing inspires women to offer each other grace and a helping hand as we all heal from our own histories."
About Suzette Welling
Suzette Welling, a first-time author, has captivated audiences with her instinctual narrative voice and compelling character development. Her writing, imbued with a rich tapestry of emotion and nuance, elevates the themes of healing and personal evolution. Suzette's enchanting storytelling propels readers into contemplative spaces, exploring the myriad hues of human experience and empathy.
About "Canvas of Healing"
The first book in the Journeys of the Heart series, "Canvas of Healing" orchestrates a lyrical journey through Megan Hart’s recovery following the loss of her husband and the discovery of his hidden secrets. Amidst the captivating landscapes and soulful encounters, the narrative unfolds, creating a sanctuary for introspection, healing, and the unfurling wings of rebirth. While embarking on a journey of self-discovery and the chaos of her newfound reality, Megan must grapple with confronting her darkest demons and incorporating tools into her life to paint a brighter future—under the guidance of unexpected friendships and the power of vulnerability. Will Megan crumble as she uncovers the truths that lie hidden in the shadows of her past? Or will she find her path back to the light, to healing, with the strength to paint a brighter future one brushstroke at a time?
Fans of “Canvas of Healing” are looking forward to the second book in the series, “Tides of Change,” due to be released in December and currently available for pre-order at www.suzettewellingdesign.com.
About the Awards
- NYC Big Book Award: The NYC Big Book Award recognizes outstanding books from various genres, celebrating the vibrant storytelling and diverse voices of the literary world.
- Pinnacle Book Achievement Award: The Pinnacle Book Achievement Award honors authors from various genres who exhibit extraordinary narrative skills, enhancing literature with their impactful storytelling.
"Canvas of Healing," published by Art & Soul Press, entwines readers through a poignant journey of resilience, recovery, and redemption, receiving accolades from readers for its deep emotional resonance and masterful storytelling. As Lucy shared in a recent review, "This book was wonderfully well written and engaging! The story is beautiful and full of love and mercy." The novel has been particularly praised for its thoughtful exploration of the impact of friendship and faith on recovery, and for Welling's adept narrative technique, which eloquently navigates through the intricate webs of human emotion and experiences.
Welling humbly credits her life experiences as the catalysts behind her writing. "'Canvas of Healing' is not merely a book," Suzette states, "it is a testament to the healing power of art and storytelling, providing a safe harbor for readers to reflect on their own journeys and challenges. It is my hope that my writing inspires women to offer each other grace and a helping hand as we all heal from our own histories."
About Suzette Welling
Suzette Welling, a first-time author, has captivated audiences with her instinctual narrative voice and compelling character development. Her writing, imbued with a rich tapestry of emotion and nuance, elevates the themes of healing and personal evolution. Suzette's enchanting storytelling propels readers into contemplative spaces, exploring the myriad hues of human experience and empathy.
About "Canvas of Healing"
The first book in the Journeys of the Heart series, "Canvas of Healing" orchestrates a lyrical journey through Megan Hart’s recovery following the loss of her husband and the discovery of his hidden secrets. Amidst the captivating landscapes and soulful encounters, the narrative unfolds, creating a sanctuary for introspection, healing, and the unfurling wings of rebirth. While embarking on a journey of self-discovery and the chaos of her newfound reality, Megan must grapple with confronting her darkest demons and incorporating tools into her life to paint a brighter future—under the guidance of unexpected friendships and the power of vulnerability. Will Megan crumble as she uncovers the truths that lie hidden in the shadows of her past? Or will she find her path back to the light, to healing, with the strength to paint a brighter future one brushstroke at a time?
Fans of “Canvas of Healing” are looking forward to the second book in the series, “Tides of Change,” due to be released in December and currently available for pre-order at www.suzettewellingdesign.com.
About the Awards
- NYC Big Book Award: The NYC Big Book Award recognizes outstanding books from various genres, celebrating the vibrant storytelling and diverse voices of the literary world.
- Pinnacle Book Achievement Award: The Pinnacle Book Achievement Award honors authors from various genres who exhibit extraordinary narrative skills, enhancing literature with their impactful storytelling.
Contact
Art & Soul PressContact
Suzette Welling
863-430-1260
https://suzettewellingdesign.com
Suzette Welling
863-430-1260
https://suzettewellingdesign.com
Multimedia
Categories