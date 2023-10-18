FOREXer Limited Awarded Top 100 Trusted Financial Institution in the Middle East
FOREXer Limited, a leading name in the financial industry, has proudly secured its position as one of the Top 100 Trusted Financial Institutions in the Middle East. This prestigious recognition was conferred at the Middle East Financial Markets Awards Ceremony in Dubai on September 24, 2023.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Regulated by the LFSA, FOREXer Limited has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence and integrity in the financial sector. This recognition highlights the company's dedication to delivering top-quality financial services to its clients.
FOREXer Limited is also known for its outstanding partnership program as an Introducing Broker (IB). This program has allowed numerous individuals and organizations to partner with FOREXer Limited, creating a mutually beneficial relationship that has contributed to the company's success.
"We are honored to receive this recognition as one of the Top 100 Trusted Financial Institutions in the Middle East," said Ms. Jowkar, Director of FOREXer Limited. "Our journey of over two decades has been marked by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and the trust of our clients. We look forward to continuing to provide top-quality financial services and expanding our horizons."
Ms. Maryam Taran
+97142366160
www.forexer.com
FOREXer Limited, regulated by the LFSA, is a renowned name in the financial industry with over 20 years of experience. The company is committed to excellence, innovation, and trust, providing a wide range of financial services.
