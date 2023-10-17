Nelida Martinez Honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Orlando, FL, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nelida Martinez of Orlando, Florida, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of home fashion/design.
About Nelida Martinez
With almost 30 years’ experience, Nelida Martinez is the owner and creative director of Nelida's Window Innovations II LLC. She is responsible for the overall operations and administration of the company.
Martinez creates custom window treatments, drapery, and bedding and collaborates with individuals and interior designers. The company’s services include bathroom design, custom blinds and shades, custom furniture, furniture selection, interior design, kitchen design, and all window treatments.
For more information, visit: www.Nelidaswindowinnovations.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Nelida Martinez
With almost 30 years’ experience, Nelida Martinez is the owner and creative director of Nelida's Window Innovations II LLC. She is responsible for the overall operations and administration of the company.
Martinez creates custom window treatments, drapery, and bedding and collaborates with individuals and interior designers. The company’s services include bathroom design, custom blinds and shades, custom furniture, furniture selection, interior design, kitchen design, and all window treatments.
For more information, visit: www.Nelidaswindowinnovations.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence RecognizedContact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories