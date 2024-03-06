Voyager Toddler Milk Selected as an Emerging Brand by Naturally Network's Retail Access Program with Whole Foods Market
Voyager Toddler Milk, the only USDA organic on-the-go milk company, was chosen out of 400+ applicants to participate in the Retail Access Program with Whole Foods.
Boca Raton, FL, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Naturally Network teamed up with Whole Foods Market to increase access to retail channels for innovative emerging brands at Natural Products Expo West, in partnership with NielsenIQ and New Hope Network. Voyager Milk was chosen out of 400+ applicants to participate.
Voyager Toddler Milk which is 100% made in the United States with organic whole milk from small, family-owned farms in California, was recognized for its high-quality, portable organic whole milk designed with pediatricians. The Retail Access Program enables new, innovative, mission-driven brands to meet with Whole Foods Foragers for the first time. There were over 400 applicants, with 85% being first-time CPG founders and 32% having $1 million+ in annual revenues.
Voyager Toddler Milk secured an invitation to the program, which will culminate in a one-on-one meeting with Whole Foods Foragers next week at Expo West. Alain Bertholet, Co-Founder and CEO, was thrilled: “It is an incredible opportunity to be selected among the most innovative products.” Alexandra Bertholet, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, added, "quality and convenience serves the needs of consumers with toddlers on-the-go and we are thrilled that Voyager Toddler Milk is included with other better-for-you brands."
Voyager is on a mission to create expertly crafted Toddler Milk, without preservatives or added ingredients. Voyager Toddler Milk solves the problem of lugging coolers around to keep your child’s milk cold as the sachet of organic whole milk does not need refrigeration. It is also much lighter than bulky boxes to store in a diaper bag or purse. Simply tear open the pouch, pour, shake and drink.
Voyager Toddler Milk which is 100% made in the United States with organic whole milk from small, family-owned farms in California, was recognized for its high-quality, portable organic whole milk designed with pediatricians. The Retail Access Program enables new, innovative, mission-driven brands to meet with Whole Foods Foragers for the first time. There were over 400 applicants, with 85% being first-time CPG founders and 32% having $1 million+ in annual revenues.
Voyager Toddler Milk secured an invitation to the program, which will culminate in a one-on-one meeting with Whole Foods Foragers next week at Expo West. Alain Bertholet, Co-Founder and CEO, was thrilled: “It is an incredible opportunity to be selected among the most innovative products.” Alexandra Bertholet, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, added, "quality and convenience serves the needs of consumers with toddlers on-the-go and we are thrilled that Voyager Toddler Milk is included with other better-for-you brands."
Voyager is on a mission to create expertly crafted Toddler Milk, without preservatives or added ingredients. Voyager Toddler Milk solves the problem of lugging coolers around to keep your child’s milk cold as the sachet of organic whole milk does not need refrigeration. It is also much lighter than bulky boxes to store in a diaper bag or purse. Simply tear open the pouch, pour, shake and drink.
Contact
Voyager MilkContact
Alexandra Bertholet
561-774-4970
voyagermilk.com
Alexandra Bertholet
561-774-4970
voyagermilk.com
Categories