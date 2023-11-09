Fort Robin Announces Authorization as Official Dealer of Bluetti Power Storage Products
Fort Robin, a renowned online retailer of family-friendly outdoor adventure products, has officially partnered with Bluetti Power Storage Products, a leader in renewable energy solutions. This collaboration aims to offer customers a diverse range of Bluetti's innovative power storage products. Celebratory promotions on select Bluetti items will be available for a limited time on FortRobin.com. Both companies are excited about this partnership, emphasizing their commitment to sustainable camping.
FortRobin.com, an online e-commerce brand dedicated to providing innovative outdoor adventure products to create amazing family memories, is thrilled to announce its recent authorization as an official dealer of Bluetti Power Storage Products. This collaboration underscores the Fort Robin brand’s dedication to offering its customers the best in renewable energy solutions for modern-lifestyle camping experiences.
Bluetti, a global leader in portable and solar energy solutions, is celebrated for its commitment to building a future with renewable energy. From homeowners seeking backup power solutions to outdoor enthusiasts requiring portable energy sources, Bluetti's diverse product line ensures every customer finds a solution tailored to their needs.
"We are incredibly excited to partner with Bluetti, a brand that continues to demonstrate why it's the name to beat in the power storage industry," said Amy Hay, co-president of Fort Robin. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our customers with high-quality products that meet and exceed their expectations."
Key Highlights of the Partnership:
Diverse Product Range: Customers can now explore and purchase a wide range of Bluetti products, from compact power stations to high-capacity solar generators, all under one roof at FortRobin.com.
Exclusive Deals and Offers: To celebrate the partnership, FortRobin.com will be offering exclusive deals and promotions on select Bluetti products for a limited time.
Expert Support: FortRobin.com's dedicated customer service team is trained to assist customers in choosing the right Bluetti product for their needs and to provide after-sales support.
Fast and Reliable Shipping: With warehouses strategically located, FortRobin.com ensures prompt delivery of Bluetti products to customers across the country.
Customers can now browse the Bluetti collection on FortRobin.com and take advantage of the introductory offers. For more information about the partnership or to explore the range of Bluetti products, visit FortRobin.com.
About FortRobin.com
FortRobin.com is an online platform dedicated to offering a curated selection of products and services for outdoor adventures. Based in Portland, Oregon, the women-owned company is passionate about supporting lifelong and memorable experiences for families to share and bond.
About Bluetti
Bluetti is a global leader in the power storage industry, known for its cutting-edge products that combine functionality with design. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Bluetti continues to revolutionize the way people access and use energy.
Contact
John Hay
503-267-6384
www.fortrobin.com
