New York Premiere: MTV Reality Star & Talk Show Personality Stars in World Premiere of "The Burden of Nine Lives"
New York, NY, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Losco Pictures presents the Red Carpet Premiere for Award-winning, Bronx-based Dominican writer/director Vega Montanez’s latest action film "The Burden of Nine Lives," at the Florence Gould Theater, 55 West 59th Street, New York, NY, on November 11, 2023 at 6:00pm.
The film stars New Jersey native Rico Hundo from MTV’s “Game of Clones,” star personality on talk show “8 at the Table,” Host of Bing Crime TV’s “Dead End,” musician and model.
The night will begin with the red carpet walk through and meet and greet with light refreshments. The film will begin playing at 6:49pm with a short Q&A after and leading into an open bar after party celebration.
About the Film: "The Burden of Nine Lives" is a revenge driven action thriller that'll keep viewers on the edge of their seats calculating plot twist. With his latest film, Vega, known for directing "A Quiet Road," "The Hurt We Share," and "Beyond Detention," keeps the action front and center while a complicated love story unravels all around it.
Jimmy Diaz (Steven Staine-Fernandez), convinced by his cousins Donald (Jacob Rojas) and Curtis (AQ the G.O.D), goes on what appears to be an easy heist. When Jimmy and the boys then try to sell the merchandise, they find themselves face to face with one of the most dangerous criminals in the city, Gabriel Androfille (Rico Hundo). Jimmy barely escape with his life after a confrontation with Gabriel and ends up waking up in a hospital days later then sets out on a revenge tour, painting the city red to avenge his family, unknowingly drawing the ire of Russell (Luis Berrio), the king of the city.
Starring A list talents like SkyZoo, Luis Berrio, Rico Hundo, Pete Maddocks, former ufc fighter Javier Torres and ufc heavyweight Waldo Cortes-Acosta alongside upcomers Steven Staine-Fernandez, Ashley Rose Nicholas, Sabi García, Ari Brisbon, Andersson Tejeda, & 2023 Boston Fashion Awards best actor nominee, Ezekiel Olukoya. Vega and the “3CON” film crew bring to life a movie experience that gives anime vibes while featuring a diverse cast, beautiful visuals, a captivating score and soundtrack delivered through a full surround sound mix on a shoestring indie budget.
Produced by Vega Montanez alongside Emmy award-winning producer Cosmo Losco, who recently directed and premiered the action thriller "Nico," as well as award-winning producer/actress, Alysha M. Wright, Boston-based financial advisor JT Weaver and Cruzie Cruz. The Burden of Nine Lives is a Losco Studios Production.
Members of Press/Media, are invited to join the cast and crew on the red carpet on November 11 for this industry changing event.
For Inquiries, Media/Press Passes, Cast & Crew Interview Requests and Exclusive Clips, contact:
Cosmo Losco
cosmo@loscostudios.com
215-554-4426
Contact
loscopictures.com
