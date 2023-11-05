One Albania Selects Minerva Networks to Power Next-Generation Multi-Screen Video Service
The innovative platform will provide personalized entertainment experiences across all popular devices.
San Jose, CA, November 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- One Albania, a subsidiary of the renowned 4iG Group, proudly unveils a new chapter in its telecommunications strategy with its selection of Minerva Networks to power its next generation video service. Building on the momentum from the acquisition of ALBtelecom and One Telecommunications, this step marks a key milestone in its mission to redefine the Albanian telecommunications and video landscape.
At the forefront of this offer is an innovative multi-screen video service, engineered to redefine the way customers experience content. Designed to create a seamless user experience across common devices including new One Albania Android TV settop box, as well as smart TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, mobile phones, and web interfaces, this service creates a personalized browse, search and play experience that helps users easily find their favourite content. From personalized recommendations based on individual history to trending or recently added content for staying up-to-date, One Albania's new offering ensures viewers have fresh views with content that matches their interests every time they open the app.
The Minerva 10 platform's rapid time-to-market advantage is a game-changer. Built around best in class eco-system components, it allows One Albania to swiftly deploy new features and services, ensuring that customers access the latest advancements in a timely manner. This dynamic approach to service delivery enhances One Albania's ability to stay ahead of market trends and evolving customer demands, reinforcing their position as a forward-thinking telecommunications provider.
Minerva Networks' proven track record at scale was a key driver in One Albania's decision to partner with them. The platform's reliability and adaptability enable One Albania to deliver a consistent, high-quality viewing experience to its customers across various devices. Built in advertising and promotion tools help keep customers engaged and help with upselling.
"One TV is going to transform the traditional TV experience into a dynamic and interconnected medium, giving our customers the opportunity to interact and adapt it to their preferences and lifestyle," stated Brano Djurovic CEO of One Albania. "One TV platform's advanced features and quality align well with our vision of delivering the best video service to the Albanian market."
"Minerva Networks is excited to collaborate with One Albania in bringing their comprehensive next generation video service to market," said Mauro Bonomi, CEO at Minerva Networks. "Their commitment to innovation and service quality speaks to their reputation for leadership in the Albanian market."
As One Albania sets the stage for a new era in telecommunications, their partnership with Minerva Networks marks the beginning of a transformative journey that will redefine how viewers experience their favourite video entertainment.
Visit the official website at www.one.al/en/ for more information about One Albania's innovative offerings.
About One Albania
One Albania, member of Hungarian 4iG Group, is a telecommunications provider dedicated to redefining the industry by delivering cutting-edge services and experiences to its customers.
About Minerva Networks
Minerva Networks is a pioneering leader in delivering video services over any network. With a relentless focus on innovation, Minerva Networks empowers telecom operators and service providers worldwide with advanced platforms that revolutionize how viewers engage with content across multiple screens. Visit www.minervanetworks.com for more information.
