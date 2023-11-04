Specbee is Now a Certified Drupal Migration Partner
Worried about the upcoming Drupal 7 End Of Life(EOL) in Jan 2025? Specbee is a certified Drupal migration partner by the Drupal Association. Trust them to manage your migration while you grow your business.
Atlanta, GA, November 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Specbee, a leading Drupal development company based out of Atlanta, GA, recently announced that they are now a certified Drupal Migration Partner, ready to guide their Drupal clients through a smooth transition from Drupal 7 to Drupal 10.
Drupal is a continuously evolving open-source Content Management System that releases new versions to meet web standards, enhance security and performance, and innovate.
Drupal 7 has been a trusted companion and has served thousands of websites for 14 years now. But, as they say, all good things must come to an end. With the announced End of Life (EOL) date on January 2025, Drupal 7 will bid adieu to official support. That means no more security releases, bug fixes, community support, or feature updates.
Drupal 10 is here, packed with new features, enhanced security, and a vibrant community eager to support web projects. With a little more than a year to go, the time is just right to start making that move. Staying on Drupal 7 post the EOL date is not advisable as it can lead to difficult security-related issues.
Next Steps for Drupal site owners:
Audit the Drupal 7 site: Identify and analyze the Drupal website’s modules, themes, custom code, content structure, SEO structure, and editorial workflow. This will help build a stronger Drupal 7 to Drupal 10 migration strategy.
Build a migration strategy: This is best done by Drupal experts after a thorough site audit. This involves planning the best way to move the website's content, configurations, and custom code to the new version.
Backup: Before making any changes, ensure to have a complete backup of the Drupal 7 website. This is crucial to avoid data loss during the migration process.
Find professional help: It is recommended to find a certified Drupal migration partner for a seamless transition.
