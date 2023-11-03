Forever Husky Announces Newly Remodeled Rockford Charity Raffle Hall
Rockford, IL, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Forever Husky, a leading rescue organization, is thrilled to unveil the freshly renovated Rockford Charity Raffle Hall. The revamp aims to elevate the experience for raffle enthusiasts, offering a modernized environment for both longtime and new players.
Players can now indulge in Growing progressive jackpots and enjoy charity raffles on both computers and paper, making participation even more convenient. Additionally, the newly renovated Raffle Hall introduces a series of engaging raffle tabs, including "Pony Express," "Tutts Treasure," "Triple Crown," "Rip till you Raffle," and of course, the 75 ball raffle, promising endless excitement for raffle aficionados.
“The Raffle players of Rockford have been waiting for new Charity Raffle halls since the pandemic halted many bingo halls. The number of satisfied winning players continues to grow each week. This Rockford Charity Raffle Hall provides the social outlet that the Charity Raffle player in Rockford desires and helps out a wonderful charity. Come on over and give us a try!” says Royce Krueger, the enthusiastic Raffle Manager.
Moreover, the heart of the endeavor remains the commitment to the noble cause of animal rescue. A significant portion of the profits generated from the Raffle Hall will be channeled to Forever Husky, a devoted non-profit dog rescue. This collaboration ensures that every ticket purchased not only amplifies the thrill of the game but also contributes to the welfare of rescued dogs.
About Forever Husky
Established in 2012, Forever Husky is a passionate non-profit dog rescue that has been tirelessly working to ensure a better life for huskies and other breeds. Their dedication to the cause has been evident since inception, with volunteers like Jennifer Schumacher, the Secretary of Forever Husky, championing the cause from the very beginning.
Press Contact:
Jennifer Schumacher
Secretary of Forever Husky
Phone: 847-669-1954
Email: groundhog2273@aol.com
For more information or to set up interviews, please contact Jennifer Schumacher.
