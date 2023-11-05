Flora Cantina Modern Tex Mex & Tapas: Dallas Arts District's Newest Culinary Gem Opens November 17, 2023
Dallas, TX, November 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Dallas Arts District, known for its vibrant culture and artistic flare, is set to welcome its newest culinary sensation: Flora Cantina Modern Tex Mex & Tapas. The Grand Opening event is set for Friday, November 17th, 5-7 p.m. at 2353 Flora Street, Dallas TX 75201. Flora Cantina is introducing a creative and stylish new take on Tex-Mex cuisine.
Located conveniently on Flora Street, Flora Cantina offers a dining experience that visitors, residents, and patrons of the arts can all enjoy. Admission to the grand opening event is free and guests can RSVP through the Eventbrite link on their website. The itinerary includes a ribbon cutting, live music, a baile folklórico performance, prizes, tray-passed appetizers, and cocktail samples.
The team behind this new restaurant concept is G Texas Catering & Events partnering with the AT&T Performing Arts Center. G Texas is known in the Dallas Arts District for being the Food and Beverage provider at the Center and the Moody Performance Hall. They also own and operate The Artisan Craft Kitchen, located on Flora Street as well, which has become a popular lunch spot for locals.
Flora Cantina is the newest destination in the Arts District for lunch, pre-show dinners, and late-night delicacies. The menu, inspired by regional Texan and Mexican flavors, boasts a variety of offerings: from unique street tacos and vibrant bowls to fresh salads and savory tapas. The bar menu offers an extensive range of signature cocktails and wine selections, curated for happy hour.
For More Information & to RSVP:
Visit floracatinadallas.com, or @floracantinadallas on Instagram and Facebook
Located conveniently on Flora Street, Flora Cantina offers a dining experience that visitors, residents, and patrons of the arts can all enjoy. Admission to the grand opening event is free and guests can RSVP through the Eventbrite link on their website. The itinerary includes a ribbon cutting, live music, a baile folklórico performance, prizes, tray-passed appetizers, and cocktail samples.
The team behind this new restaurant concept is G Texas Catering & Events partnering with the AT&T Performing Arts Center. G Texas is known in the Dallas Arts District for being the Food and Beverage provider at the Center and the Moody Performance Hall. They also own and operate The Artisan Craft Kitchen, located on Flora Street as well, which has become a popular lunch spot for locals.
Flora Cantina is the newest destination in the Arts District for lunch, pre-show dinners, and late-night delicacies. The menu, inspired by regional Texan and Mexican flavors, boasts a variety of offerings: from unique street tacos and vibrant bowls to fresh salads and savory tapas. The bar menu offers an extensive range of signature cocktails and wine selections, curated for happy hour.
For More Information & to RSVP:
Visit floracatinadallas.com, or @floracantinadallas on Instagram and Facebook
Contact
G Texas CateringContact
Hannah Gilbert
(214) 801-3490
Hannah Gilbert
(214) 801-3490
Categories